Watched the new season of Squid Game and want to try your luck on some of the challenges? Here’s our list of the 10 best Squid Game Experiences on Roblox right now!

[SEASON 2] Squid Game 2

Squid Game 2 is one of the most accurate Squid Game experiences on Roblox. Choose from three modes: Season One, Season Two, and Mingle, and play all your favourite Squid Game challenges! Squid Game 2 keeps things fun by adding its own minigames between rounds. For example, in the Pentathlon challenge, players must run a lap around the game, completing tasks along the way. In Squid Game 2 you can even play as a Guard, wearing the iconic red uniform and shooting any players who break the rules. Almost 70,0000 active players love this game, and you will too! Here are some codes to help you get started.

Shrimp Game

Shrimp Game is one of the most popular Roblox Squid Game experiences for a reason. It follows more of a narrative structure than most others, putting you as the main character in your game. This includes cut scenes, immersive music, sound effects, and realistic graphics. It has all the classic Squid Game challenges such as Red Light Green Light and Season Two’s Mingle game. If you’re sick of being a player, use Robux and become a guard!

Red Light Green Light

Red Light Green Light takes one of the most popular challenges from Squid Game to the next level. Besides an extensive level dedicated to the run and stop game, there are honeycomb, marbles, tug of war and glass bridge challenges. Test your skills by trying to earn all six badges rewarded after completing a level. Only 1.1% of players earn the ‘Winner’ badge, will you and your friends be next?

Squid Project

Squid Project is another faithful Squid Game experience with some unique touches. Complete the six challenges from Season One of Squid Game and raise your rank in the Squid Project leader board! A high rank on the leader board comes with cool perks, such as more customisation options for your avatar. Squid Project is known for its lively voice chat. You and your friends will have a great time chatting and collaborating with other players, but at the end of the day there can only be one winner.

Impossible Squid Game

If you’re a fan of Roblox Obbys, you’ll enjoy this Squid Game inspired experience. Try and make your way across the glass bridge without falling. Be careful, one of the pieces of glass on each section of the bridge will immediately shatter if you jump on it. If you can survive eight minutes into the game, you’ll unlock special items that make Impossible Squid Game a little less impossible. And if you somehow manage to make it twenty minutes without breaking any glass, you’ll get VIP for free!

Squid Minigames

Bored of all the regular challenges in Squid Game? Play Squid Minigames, which includes all your favourite Squid Game challenges and more! After each round, players vote on their preferred minigame. There’s more than thirty minigames for you and your friends to enjoy, that include all the fun and thrill of the main Squid Game challenges.

The Squid Game

The Squid Game is one of the most underrated Squid Game experiences on Roblox. Play through a mixture of Season One and Season Two Squid Game challenges and some fun new originals! The server is less busy than the more popular Squid Game experiences, so you and your friends can play with voice chat without being interrupted. There are loads of codes available for free cash to customise your player, try “SEASON2UPDATE” for a starter boost.

Fish Game

If you’re looking for a laidback and casual Roblox Squid Game experience, Fish Games is a great option. Fish Games has three fun challenges for you and your friends to complete. The atmosphere is light-hearted and fun- no pushing other players during Red Light Green Light here. Instead, collaborate with other players to ensure survival. Fish Games allows multiple winners- try see if you and your friends can survive all three rounds.

Squid Game X

Squid Game X is another faithful Squid Game reeditions with some fun perks. Log in daily to receive daily rewards, from common loot to ultra rare. If you’d like to play as a Guard in every game, you can pay a one of Robux payment, which grants you a red uniform and gun for every game. In Squid Game X, a Glass Maker is randomly chosen for each game. The Glass Maker is able to tell which panels on the glass bridge challenge will shatter, and is responsible for leading the crowd. Playing as Glass Maker adds an enjoyable twist to regular Roblox Squid Game gameplay. Need a cash boost? We’ve got a list of all active Squid Game X codes right here.

Squid Game Tower

Another one for the Obby lovers, Squid Game Tower puts your climbing skills to the test. Complete this complex obstacle course without falling, or get eliminated by one of the guards. Squid Game Tower takes the regular obstacle course format and adds a Squid Game inspired twist. Just like in Red Light Green Light, when the doll is facing away from you, you’re free to continue the obstacle course. But don’t move when she’s facing towards you, or you’ll be out of the game. Squid Game Tower supports voice chat and has free private servers- perfect for playing with friends.

And that’s our list of the best Squid Game experiences on Roblox.

