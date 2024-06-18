Cover image for Yveltal Raid Guide for Pokemon GO, featuring Yveltal and its type symbols
Image via Niantic
Best Yveltal Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Use these counters to defeat Yveltal in Pokemon GO Raids
Published: Jun 18, 2024

The legendary Pokemon Yveltal is returning to 5-star raids in Pokemon GO. Though this legendary bird is powerful, you can win the fight with the right strategy. Here’s the best Yveltal counters in Pokemon GO.

All of Yveltal’s Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness in Pokemon Go

Yveltal will be returning to Pokemon GO raids from June 19 to June 28, 2024. During this time, you’ll have a chance to catch Yveltal, but only if you beat it first.

As with any difficult 5-star Raid Boss, you’ll need to leverage type weaknesses if you want to defeat Yveltal. Yveltal is a dual Dark- and Flying-type Pokemon, and thankfully, that means it has a few weaknesses you can take advantage of. However, it has a pretty powerful potential move set full of Dark and Flying-type moves that pack a punch.

Electric, Fairy, Ice, and Rock types will have the advantage here, giving you some great options. However, avoid using Ground and Psychic moves, as Yveltal is immune to these attacks. It’s also resistant to Ghost-, Grass-, and Dark-type attacks, so those are best avoided as well.

PokemonTypeVulnerable ToStrong AgainstResistant To
yveltal
Yveltal		Dark/FlyingElectric
Fairy
Ice
Rock		Bug
Fighting
Ghost
Grass
Psychic		Dark
Ghost
Grass
Ground (Immune)
Psychic (Immune)

The Best Yveltal Counters in Pokemon GO

When planning your Raid group for Yveltal Raids, prioritize powerful Electric, Fairy, Ice, and Rock types. Since the previous Raid Boss was also weak to Ice-types, you may have some super-powered Pokemon ready to go for this next round of 5-star Raids.

If you have Shadow Pokemon or Mega evolutions for these types, those are especially beneficial when going up against a powerful Raid Boss like Yveltal. Here are our recommended best counters for this round of 5-Star Yveltal Raids in Pokemon GO.

PokemonSuggested Moveset
aerodactyl
Aerodactyl		Rock Throw
Rock Slide
Shiny Ampharos
Ampharos 		Charge Beam
Zap Cannon
Diancie
Diancie		Rock Throw
Rock Slide
galarian-darmanitan
Galarian Darmanitan		Avalanche
Ice Fang
gardevoir
Gardevoir		Charm
Dazzling Gleam
glalie
Glalie		Avalanche
Frost Breath
Manectric
Manectric		Thunder Fang
Wild Charge
rhyperior
Rhyperior		Smack Down
Rock Wrecker
tyranitar
Tyranitar		Smack Down
Stone Edge
zekrom
Zekrom		Charge Beam
Fusion Bolt

Yveltal is tough as a Raid Boss, particularly because its hits deal massive damage. The minimum number of people we’d suggest bringing to Yveltal Raids is three, if you’ve really got a perfect team lined up. Ideally, you should have a group of five trainers with strong Pokemon and ideal move sets to ensure victory.

Best of luck out there, trainers!

Pokemon GO is available now.

Amanda Kay Oaks has been a freelancer writer with The Escapist since February 2024. She's a lifelong gamer with an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and cozy games, especially The Sims. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction, with prior work on pop culture and entertainment at Book Riot, Fanfare, and Gamepur.