Best Yveltal Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

The legendary Pokemon Yveltal is returning to 5-star raids in Pokemon GO. Though this legendary bird is powerful, you can win the fight with the right strategy. Here’s the best Yveltal counters in Pokemon GO.

All of Yveltal’s Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness in Pokemon Go

Yveltal will be returning to Pokemon GO raids from June 19 to June 28, 2024. During this time, you’ll have a chance to catch Yveltal, but only if you beat it first.

As with any difficult 5-star Raid Boss, you’ll need to leverage type weaknesses if you want to defeat Yveltal. Yveltal is a dual Dark- and Flying-type Pokemon, and thankfully, that means it has a few weaknesses you can take advantage of. However, it has a pretty powerful potential move set full of Dark and Flying-type moves that pack a punch.

Electric, Fairy, Ice, and Rock types will have the advantage here, giving you some great options. However, avoid using Ground and Psychic moves, as Yveltal is immune to these attacks. It’s also resistant to Ghost-, Grass-, and Dark-type attacks, so those are best avoided as well.

The Best Yveltal Counters in Pokemon GO

When planning your Raid group for Yveltal Raids, prioritize powerful Electric, Fairy, Ice, and Rock types. Since the previous Raid Boss was also weak to Ice-types, you may have some super-powered Pokemon ready to go for this next round of 5-star Raids.

If you have Shadow Pokemon or Mega evolutions for these types, those are especially beneficial when going up against a powerful Raid Boss like Yveltal. Here are our recommended best counters for this round of 5-Star Yveltal Raids in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon Suggested Moveset

Aerodactyl Rock Throw

Rock Slide

Ampharos Charge Beam

Zap Cannon

Diancie Rock Throw

Rock Slide

Galarian Darmanitan Avalanche

Ice Fang

Gardevoir Charm

Dazzling Gleam

Glalie Avalanche

Frost Breath

Manectric Thunder Fang

Wild Charge

Rhyperior Smack Down

Rock Wrecker

Tyranitar Smack Down

Stone Edge

Zekrom Charge Beam

Fusion Bolt

Yveltal is tough as a Raid Boss, particularly because its hits deal massive damage. The minimum number of people we’d suggest bringing to Yveltal Raids is three, if you’ve really got a perfect team lined up. Ideally, you should have a group of five trainers with strong Pokemon and ideal move sets to ensure victory.

Best of luck out there, trainers!

Pokemon GO is available now.

