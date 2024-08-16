Best Zhezhi Build in Wuthering Waves

Zhezhi is a painter from Jinzhou whom you can meet in Wuthering Waves version 2.2. If you want to use her on your team, you can check out this best build guide to unleash Zhezhi’s full potential.

How to Build Zhezhi in Wuthering Waves

Zhezhi is a Rectifier user with a Glacio element that can deal Coordinated Attacks via her Resonance Liberation. Her Outro Skill can also increase the next ally’s Resonance Skill and Glacio DMG, making her a great sub-DPS.

The Best Weapon for Zhezhi in WuWa

Like other 5-star Resonators in Wuthering Waves, Zhezhi also has her own signature weapon that is specifically designed for her. The Rime-Draped Sprouts is a great Rectifier that can boost her ATK, but it can also increase her off-field damage if she uses her Outro Skill with three stacks of Basic Attack DMG Bonus. Other viable gear options you can give Zhezhi are:

Stringmaster

Cosmic Ripples

Augment

Jinzhou Keeper

Guardian Rectifier

The Best Echoes for Zhezhi

Zhezhi is meant to be a sub-DPS that can deal off-field damage while also buffing your team. I recommend using the Moonlit Clouds set, which boosts her Energy Regen and offers an extra ATK buff to the next ally. If you prefer to increase her personal DMG, you can use the Freezing Frost set.

Echo Set: Moonlit Clouds

Main Echo: Impermanence Heron

Main Stats Priority: 4-Cost: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG 3-Cost: Glacio DMG or Energy Regen 1-Cost: ATK%

Sub-stats Priority: Energy Regen CRIT Rate CRIT DMG ATK% Basic ATK DMG Bonus



The Best Forte Priority for Zhezhi

First Priority: Resonance Liberation, Resonance Skill, and Forte Circuit

Second Priority: Normal Attack

Third Priority: Intro Skill

The best way to use Zhezhi is to make her a sub-DPS for your team, so you want to upgrade her Resonance Liberation, Resonance Skill, and Forte Circuit first. These three abilities work together, so you need to level them up simultaneously. Then, you can upgrade her Normal Attack since you need to use it to get Afflatus stacks. Her Intro Skill is the least important since it doesn’t offer much for her overall damage or team buff.

The Best Resonance Chain for Zhezhi

Zhezhi’s best Resonance Chain in Wuthering Waves is her S2, Vitality. This ability lets her summon up to six Inklit Spirits using her Resonance Liberation Living Canvas, which increases her off-field damage. Another great Resonance Chain is S4, Hue, and it allows her to grant a team-wide ATK buff after unleashing her Resonance Liberation.

Wuthering Waves is available now for Android, iOS, PlayStation, and PC.

