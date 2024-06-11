Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Prestige System, Explained

Since the release of Modern Warfare (2019), the Prestige System has been completely different, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 aims to change that. Ahead of the full release, this guide will cover how the classic system will work in the latest CoD installment.

Recommended Videos

Black Ops 6: How the Prestige System Works

Image via Activision.

The Prestige System in Black Ops 6 brings back the classic level reset after reaching level 55. In most Call of Duty games before 2019, there would be a standard maximum level. Once you reach the maximum level, you can stay there or you can rest your progress. Choosing the reset option means you lose most of your unlocks and you start at level one with a new Prestige icon. You then continue the leveling process back to level 55.

Players will be able to reach level 55 or Prestige 10 in Black Ops 6. Each time you Prestige, there will likely be some tokens you can use to keep your favorite items unlocked. However, that aspect has not been confirmed. All we know for sure is that most of your equipment will be locked again with each reset. That cycle continues until Prestige 10, at which point you reach Prestige Master. With the Master rank, you simply grind your way to level 1,000.

Related: What Is Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s File Size?

At the end of it all, there is a classified reward for those who can reach Prestige Master level 1,000. Gone are the days of being level-capped for a single season and having nothing to grind for with each set of levels. Prestige in the last few games was completely cosmetic and meant to stop players from “completing the game” too fast. Now that the classic system is coming back, players can expect to feel right at home with the nostalgic leveling. Even those on older generation consoles can join the fun.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available on October 25 for Xbox, PC, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy