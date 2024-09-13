Can You Turn Off Timed Shots Online in NBA 2K25?

Jumping into the online portion of NBA 2K25 is surprisingly daunting, especially if you haven’t exactly mastered timing shots. Is there any way that you can turn this feature off, or does it need to stay online in online play?

Can You Use Real Player % in the City Games of NBA 2K25?

If you’re hoping to jump into a casual game, or if you’re putting your Rep on the line to face off against the best, you’ll need to learn more about your Shot Timing Profiles, as there is no way that you can turn off the timing feature for shooting in the game.

The Best Places to Practice Your Timed Shots

There are plenty of different places and facilities spread around The City that you can practice in to get your Timed Shots just right in NBA 2K25. If you’re lucky and can find a casual court with no players on it. This will give you a great opportunity to start experimenting to see how you could fair against other players online.

There are also a few courts spread throughout The City that don’t affect your Win/Loss ratio or your Rep, so you could always get together with a few friends for some pickup games to get the hang of how things work in NBA 2K25.

However, in the MyCAREER portion of the game, you can use Real Player % shooting as you work your way through the NBA. This option doesn’t apply to PvP elements, so you’ll need to keep practicing your shots if you’re hoping to play against other NBA 2K25 players.

Since you can’t control the type of shooting that you’ll need to do in NBA 2K25‘s online mode, you should get your Dribble and Passing Styles down and prepare your Jump Shots to take on players around the world. Just don’t be a ball hog if you’re planning on playing online after you’ve mastered the timing, everyone needs a chance to shine.

