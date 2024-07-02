Cheapest 85, 86, 87, 88, 89 Rated Players in EA FC 24

Knowing the cheapest high-rated players can be a game-changer if you want to build a solid team in EA FC 24. But you might end up exhausting your coin reserve if you overpay for these talents. Here’s a list of the cheapest 85, 86, 87, 88, and 89 rated players.

Cheapest 85 Rated Players in EA FC 24

Aymeric Laporte – 85 – 2,400 coins Manuela Zinsberger – 85 – 2,400 coins Jack Grealish – 85 – 2,700 coins Hakan Çalhanoğlu – 85 – 2,500 coins Millie Bright – 85 – 2,500 coins Kieran Trippier – 85 – 2,600 coins Keira Walsh – 85 – 2,800 coins Becky Sauerbrunn – 85 – 2,600 coins Khadija Shaw – 85 – 2,700 coins Emiliano Martínez – 85 – 2,700 coins David Alaba – 85 – 2,800 coins Raphaël Varane – 85 – 2,800 coins John Stones – 85 – 2,800 coins Rachel Daly – 85 – 2,800 coins Leah Cathrine Williamson – 85 – 2,800 coins

These 85 rated players offer great value, giving you some added quality on the cheap to bolster your squad. Players like Laporte and Zinsberger provide excellent defensive stability, while Grealish and Çalhanoğlu add creativity in the midfield.

Cheapest 86 Rated Players in EA FC 24

Bukayo Saka – 86 – 3,800 coins Sadio Mané – 86 – 3,900 coins Parejo – 86 – 3,900 coins İlkay Gündoğan – 86 – 3,900 coins Trent Alexander-Arnold – 86 – 3,900 coins Wojciech Szczęsny – 86 – 4,000 coins Riyad Mahrez – 86 – 3,900 coins N’Golo Kanté – 86 – 4,000 coins Toni Kroos – 86 – 4,000 coins Kim Little – 86 – 4,100 coins Matthijs de Ligt – 86 – 4,200 coins Sergej Milinković-Savić – 86 – 4,300 coins

So, with those 86 players being a step up, they offer much more quality for just a little bit of extra coins. Saka and Mané are quality options in the wings, while Gündoğan and Kroos form a midfield filled with control and vision.

Cheapest 87 Rated Players in EA FC 24

Martin Ødegaard – 87 – 5,700 coins Lautaro Martínez – 87 – 6,000 coins Lena Oberdorf – 87 – 6,000 coins Ewa Pajor – 87 – 6,000 coins Lucy Bronze – 87 – 6,000 coins Sandra Paños – 87 – 6,100 coins Luka Modrić – 87 – 6,200 coins Rose Lavelle – 87 – 6,300 coins Gregor Kobel – 87 – 6,300 coins Beth Mead – 87 – 6,500 coins Gianluigi Donnarumma – 87 – 6,600 coins Frenkie de Jong – 87 – 6,600 coins Fridolina Rolfö – 87 – 6,600 coins Heung Min Son – 87 – 6,600 coins Mike Maignan – 87 – 6,700 coins Marquinhos – 87 – 6,700 coins Manuel Neuer – 87 – 6,700 coins

The 87 rated players listed here provide elite quality without a hefty price tag. Ødegaard and Modrić are perfect for dictating play in the midfield, while Donnarumma and Neuer are top choices for goalkeepers.

Cheapest 88 Rated Players in EA FC 24

Guro Reiten – 88 – 7,900 coins Irene Paredes – 88 – 9,200 coins Victor Osimhen – 88 – 9,300 coins Joshua Kimmich – 88 – 9,700 coins Wendie Renard – 88 – 9,800 coins Christiane Endler – 88 – 10,000 coins Jan Oblak – 88 – 10,000 coins Bernardo Silva – 88 – 10,000 coins Alexandra Popp – 88 – 10,000 coins Antoine Griezmann – 88 – 10,250 coins Bruno Fernandes – 88 – 10,250 coins Katoto – 88 – 10,250 coins Patri Guijarro – 88 – 10,750 coins Ederson – 88 – 11,250 coins Maya Yoshida – 88 – 12,600 coins Zubeldia – 88 – 12,950 coins Sophia Smith – 88 – 13,500 coins Debinha – 88 – 14,000 coins

These 88 rated players cost a bit more than the 87 rated ones, but the bump in quality is quite significant. Kimmich, Fernandes, and Silva are exceptional midfielders, while Osimhen and Griezmann are great options up front.

Cheapest 89 Rated Players in EA FC 24

Virgil van Dijk – 89 – 24,750 coins Florian Thauvin (FC Pro Live) – 89 – 25,000 coins Casemiro – 89 – 25,000 coins Alisson – 89 – 25,000 coins Mapi León – 89 – 25,250 coins Ada Martine Stolsmo Hegerberg – 89 – 25,250 coins Grace Geyoro (Centurions) – 89 – 25,500 coins Alex Morgan – 89 – 25,500 coins Kadidiatou Diani – 89 – 25,500 coins Leah Cathrine Williamson (Ultimate Birthday) – 89 – 25,600 coins Rodri – 89 – 25,750 coins Rúben Dias – 89 – 25,750 coins Enzo Francescoli (GOLAZO Hero) – 89 – 26,000 coins Sergej Milinković-Savić (Ultimate Birthday) – 89 – 26,000 coins Marc-André ter Stegen – 89 – 26,000 coins Mohamed Salah – 89 – 26,000 coins Neymar Jr – 89 – 26,000 coins Alexander Sørloth (Ultimate Birthday) – 89 – 26,500 coins Fredrik Jensen (SHOWDOWN) – 89 – 26,550 coins Arnaut Danjuma (Ultimate Birthday) – 89 – 26,750 coins

The 89 rated players offer you the best talents in any position. Van Dijk and Ruben Dias are defensive rocks, and you can always count on the shot-stopping skills of Alisson and Marc-André ter Stegen. If you’re looking for more attack-minded players, Mo Salah, Neymar, and Alex Morgan are some names worth considering.

You don’t have to overspend and drain your hard-earned coins to make a super-strong team in EA FC 24. Building your dream will be much easier if you know the right price for the best talents.

EA FC 24 is available now.

