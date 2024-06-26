Cookie Run Tower of Adventures Codes (June 2024)

Updated June 26, 2024 We searched for the latest codes!

The Pancake Tower awaits as you explore the magical kingdom made of sugary dough. Even though you’re a tiny cookie, you’re strong enough to defeat the foes around you, threatening your path. What makes this experience any sweeter are the Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures codes.

All Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures Codes

Active Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures Codes

There are currently no active Cookie Run Tower of Adventures codes.

Expired Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures Codes

There are currently no expired Cookie Run Tower of Adventures codes.

How to Redeem Codes for Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures

The redemption system isn’t in-game, so check out our guide below to learn where and how to redeem Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures codes:

Open Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures on your device. Finish the tutorial. Press the three-line button to open the menu. Press the Settings button. Copy the DevPlay ID. Go to the Cookie Run Kingdom Coupon Page. Enter your ID into the ‘DevPlay Account’ section. Enter the code into the ‘Coupon Code’ section below. Click Claim Reward and check your in-game mail to obtain goodies.

