Destiny 2 Final Shape “You Lack Something” Meaning Explained

There are plenty of secrets and mysteries to uncover in Destiny 2, but there are times when the game can get overly cryptic. That’s where we come in, though. Here’s what the “You Lack Something” pop-up means in Destiny 2‘s The Final Shape expansion.

What Does “You Lack Something” Mean in Destiny 2 Final Shape?

If you’re on the path towards getting the Exotic Khvostov Auto Rifle in Destiny 2, it’s quite likely that you’ll have run into the “You Lack Something” notice while going through the quest steps.

More specifically, when you find the chest in the Lost City where the Speaker used to be, you can try to open it, but you’ll get the prompt if you haven’t already found all of the Motes of Light. Before getting the Motes of Light, whenever you try to open the chest, the game will simply tell you that you lack something.

To get the Motes of Light, you need to defeat all nine unique Overthrow bosses in The Pale Heart, and also collect all of the Vision of the Traveler statues.

Each of these activities will reward you with a Mote of Light, and once you collect them all, you can open the chest to get the Exotic Khvostov Auto Rifle.

if you encounter the prompt anywhere else in the game, it’s likely that you’re probably missing a quest step somewhere to keep progressing. When that happens, you can search your surroundings to see if there are any clues as to what you need to do to continue.

And that’s pretty much it. That’s all you need to know about the “You Lack Something” prompt in Destiny 2‘s The Final Shape expansion. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to complete the Dual Destiny quest.

