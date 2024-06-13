Diablo 4: The Pit Leaderboard, Explained

Leaderboards have taken a while to be implemented in general for Diablo 4, and The Pit of the Artificers is no different. There may not be an official tracker yet, but there is one sponsored by Blizzard, and I’ll explain it in this guide.

Recommended Videos

How to Use The Pit Leaderboard for Diablo 4

Screenshot by The Escapist.

You can find the officially sponsored leaderboard for The Pit on the Maxroll website, which is known for covering Diablo 4 in depth. The Pit Ladder is the closest players will get to an official leaderboard until Blizzard places one in the game. For the time being, The Gauntlet has the only competitive leaderboard, and that doesn’t seem to be changing for a bit. However, the ladder on Maxroll is sponsored by Blizzard, and it’s a great way to see how some of the best builds are stacking up.

By simply going to The Pit Ladder, you can see the top 500 runs based on their tier ranking and time. The lowest tier on the leaderboard is 60 at the time of this writing, and the highest is Tier 140. There are 200 tiers in total, so the community has some work to do before someone hits that maximum rank. All the builds that players used are displayed to the right, next to all the other information.

Related: Best Bash Barbarian Build in Diablo 4 Season 4

To be added to The Pit leaderboard for Diablo 4, you need to use the wudijo Discord. Anyone in the Discord can place their Pit runs in the submissions channel. Unless the full ladder fills up, your time and tag will be placed on the Maxroll site along with everyone else. Because this is a “ladder” style leaderboard, it may have dates in which you can participate and prizes are involved. So, the submissions won’t always be open. Keep an eye out for when more opportunities present themselves.

Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, PC, and Xbox.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy