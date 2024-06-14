EA FC 24 Andrea Pirlo Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC Solutions Guide

EA FC 24 has recently launched the Andrea Pirlo Ultimate Birthday Icon card to honor the Italian legend. It is one of the best midfielder cards of all time owing to its 99 passing, 5-star weak foot and skill moves, and other impressive attributes like shooting and dribbling.

EA FC 24 Andrea Pirlo Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC Cheapest Solutions

The Andrea Pirlo Ultimate Birthday Icon card offers some of the best stats you can find in EA FC 24. Moreover, it comes with nine PlayStyles, including Technical and Incisive Pass, making it a dream addition for anyone looking to bolster their midfield. With 99 passing, Pirlo can deliver inch-perfect passes that can split defenses with ease. His 5-star skill moves and weak foot add to his versatility, allowing you to deploy him in various attacking and midfield roles.

But completing this SBC is easier said than done because it has 19 different tasks and most of them have very expensive solutions. Nevertheless, many would argue this Andrea Pirlo card provides complete value due to its overpowered nature. So, here are the most cost-effective solutions for each task:

Born Legend Segment

The Born Legend segment requires 11 rare bronze players. This is usually straightforward and can be completed with players already in your club or bought cheaply on the market.

Rising Star Segment

The Rising Star task asks for 11 rare silver players. Like the bronze players, these can be found easily and cheaply, making the initial tasks quite manageable.

On a Loan Segment

For the On a Loan segment, you need a team with an overall rating of 84. Here’s a recommended squad:

Merle Frohms (85)

Yan Sommer (84)

Kalidou Koulibaly (84)

Lisandro Martinez (84)

Lieke Martens (84)

Ruben Neves (84)

Memphis Depay (84)

Peter Gulacsi (84)

Marco Asensio (83)

Piotr Zieliński (83)

Unai Simon (83)

This squad ensures you meet the rating requirement without overspending.

League Legend Segment

The League Legend task requires a mix of high-rated players, including a Serie A TIM player and one TOTS or TOTW player, with a minimum team rating of 88. Here’s a cost-effective lineup:

Debinha TOTS Plus (95)

Michail Antonio PTG (92)

Alexandra Popp (88)

Gregor Kobel (87)

Dani Parejo (86)

Jack Grealish (85)

Millie Bright (85)

Aymeric Laporte (85)

John Stones (85)

Bremer (84)

Koke (84)

Using these players balances the squad rating efficiently.

Squadra Azzurra Segment

For the Squadra Azzurra task, you need to submit an 88-rated team including at least one Italian player. This lineup should work well:

Nicola Zalewski PTG (92)

Michail Antonio PTGl (92)

Alexandra Popp (88)

Luka Modrić (87)

Lucy Bronze (87)

Dani Parejo (86)

Nicolò Barella (86)

Jamal Musiala (86)

Jack Grealish (85)

Millie Bright (85)

Aymeric Laporte (85)

Fabinho (84)

Top Notch Segment

The Top Notch task also requires an 88-rated squad, including one TOTS or TOTW player. The following players are optimal for this task:

Debinha TOTS Plus (95)

Dan Ndoye PTG (92)

Alexandra Popp (88)

Victor Osimhen (88)

Lena Oberdorf (87)

Lea Schuller (86)

Millie Bright (85)

John Stones (85)

Thomas Müller (84)

Bremer (84)

Marta Torrejón (84)

The next four segments of the EA FC 24 Andrea Pirlo Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC require an 89-rated squad each. Here are the solutions for them.

89-Rated Squad Segment

This is the first 89-Rated lineup you can use:

Miguel Almirón PTG (93)

Patrik Schick PTG (92)

Orkun Kökçü PTG (92)

Marie Katoto (88)

Fridolina Rolfö (87)

Sandra Paños (87)

İlkay Gündoğan (86)

Keira Walsh (85)

Kieran Trippier (85)

Khadija Shaw (85)

Yassine Bounou (85)

89-Rated Squad Segment

This is the second 89-Rated lineup you can use:

Miguel Almirón PTG (93)

Michail Antonio PTG(92)

Ariel Lassiter PTG (92)

Victor Osimhen (88)

Fridolina Rolfö (87)

Lena Oberdorf (87)

Manuel Neuer (87)

Nicolò Barella (86)

İlkay Gündoğan (86)

Declan Rice (85)

Yassine Bounou (85)

89-Rated Squad Segment

You can use the following players for the third 89-rated squad:

Milan Škriniar (93)

Ariel Lassiter PTG (92)

Orkun Kökçü PTG (92)

Marie Katoto (88)

Manuel Neuer (87)

Sandra Paños (87)

Nicolò Barella (86)

Keira Walsh (85)

David Alaba (85)

Khadija Shaw (85)

Jack Grealish (85)

89-Rated Squad Segment

Here’s a cheap lineup you can use for the final 89-rated squad:

Ariel Lassiter PTG (92)

Orkun Kökçü PTG (92)

Michail Antonio PTG(92)

Patrik Schick PTG (92)

Wendie Renard (88)

Luka Modric (87)

Lena Oberdorf (87)

İlkay Gündoğan (86)

Kieran Trippier (85)

Rúben Neves (84)

Fabinho (84)

You’ll need to dig deep into your pockets for the next four tasks of the EA FC Andrea Pirlo SBC, as they require you to submit 90-rated squads.

90-Rated Squad Segment

Here’s an optimal lineup that you can use for this task:

Debinha TOTS Plus (95)

Dan Ndoye PTG (92)

Ariel Lassiter PTG (92)

Nicola Zalewski PTG (92)

Irene Paredes (88)

Luka Modric (87)

Lena Oberdorf (87)

Beth Mead (87)

Lindsey Horan (86)

Pedri (86)

Millie Bright (85)

90-Rated Squad Segment

For the second 90-rated squad, you can go for some of the same players as earlier or mix it up. Here’s an affordable lineup:

Patri Guijarro TOTS Plus (94)

Ariel Lassiter PTG (92)

Dan Ndoye PTG (92)

Patrik Schick PTG (92)

Mapi Leon (89)

Irene Paredes (88)

Beth Mead (87)

Marquinhos (87)

Pedri (86)

Bukayo Saka (86)

Ona Batlle (85)

90-Rated Squad Segment

Some of the cheapest players you can use for the third 90-rated squad segment are as follows:

Debinha TOTS Plus (95)

Milan Škriniar (93)

Nicola Zalewski PTG (92)

Patrik Schick PTG (92)

Bernardo Silva (88)

Christina Endler (88)

Wendie Renard (88)

Martin Odegaard (87)

Lena Oberdorf (87)

Bukayo Saka (86)

Alessandro Bastoni (85)

90-Rated Squad Segment

You can use the following players to create a cheap 90-rated squad:

Debinha TOTS Plus (95)

Miguel Borja PTG (93)

Saša Lukić (91)

Erling Haaland (91)

Mapi Leon (89)

Joshua Kimmich (88)

Bruno Fernandes (88)

Rose Lavelle (87)

Heung Min Son (87)

Lindsey Horan (86)

Kim Little (86)

The following three tasks demand even higher-rated players, as you’ll need to submit 91-rated squads.

91-Rated Squad Segment

Here’s a cost-effective lineup for the first 91-rated squad:

Lea Schüller TOTS (95)

Gianluigi Donnarumma TOTS (95)

Miguel Borja PTG (93)

Nicola Zalewski PTG (92)

Ariel Lassiter PTG (92)

Alexandra Popp (88)

Gregor Kobel (87)

Frenkie de Jong (87)

Jamal Musiala (86)

Riyad Mahrez (86)

Merle Frohms (85)

91-Rated Squad Segment

Here are some players you can use for the next 91-rated squad:

Gianluigi Donnarumma TOTS (95)

Debinha TOTS Plus (95)

Milan Škriniar (93)

Dan Ndoye PTG (92)

Nicola Zalewski PTG (92)

Patrik Schick PTG (92)

Rúben Dias (89)

Bernardo Silva (88)

Christina Endler (88)

Riyad Mahrez (86)

Alessandro Bastoni (85)

91-Rated Squad Segment

The final 91-rated squad segment can be completed by using the players below:

Yann Sommer TOTS (95)

Milan Škriniar (93)

Ariel Lassiter PTG (92)

Orkun Kökçü PTG (92)

Nicola Zalewski PTG (92)

Joshua Kimmich (88)

Victor Osimhen (88)

Lina Magull (87)

Rose Lavelle (87)

Mike Maignan (87)

N’Golo Kanté (86)

The final two tasks of the EA FC 24 Andrea Pirlo Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC need 92-rated squads.

92-Rated Squad Segment

For the first 91-rated squad requirement, use the following players:

Lea Schüller TOTS (95)

Debinha TOTS Plus (95)

Miguel Borja PTG (93)

Patrik Schick PTG (92)

Ariel Lassiter PTG (92)

Michail Antonio PTG (92)

Dan Ndoye PTG (92)

Christina Endler (88)

Martin Odegaard (87)

Lucy Bronze (87)

Sandra Panos (87)

92-Rated Squad Segment

The final task requires another 92-rated squad, and you can complete this with these players:

Lea Schüller TOTS (95)

Yann Sommer TOTS (95)

Gianluigi Donnarumma TOTS (95)

Patrik Schick PTG (92)

Nicola Zalewski PTG (92)

Michail Antonio PTG (92)

Ewa Pajor (87)

Luka Modric (87)

Lindsey Horan (87)

Frenkie de Jong (87)

Pedri (86)

While the Andrea Pirlo Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC is costly, the payoff is immense with a 94-rated card that boasts incredible stats and PlayStyles. Use this guide to navigate the tasks efficiently and bring Pirlo’s brilliance to your team.

EA FC 24 is available now.

