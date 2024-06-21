Shadow of the Erdtree is not a small add-on to Elden Ring by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, it’s quite a sizable expansion that takes you to a whole new area to explore. Here’s the full map overview for the Shadow Realm in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

Full Map Size in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

We’ve included a screenshot of the full map of the Shadow Realm in Elden Ring for your perusal down below:

There are a total of five map fragments for you to collect, and each fragment will reveal a portion of the map in the Shadow Realm. As you can see, there are quite a number of new Sites of Grace, along with dungeons to explore that are built upwards in a vertical manner. So if the map size still seems underwhelming to you, rest assured that the dungeons themselves are very big, with plenty of secrets to uncover.

The open-world itself is also full of things to see and do. There are lots of mini world bosses for you to take on, NPCs to discover, and chests to open which might house Talismans that can be beneficial for whatever build you’re working on next.

You can think of the Shadow Realm as comparable to the size of East Limgrave or Liurnia of the Lakes, which basically means that Shadow of the Erdtree comes with a whole new region for you to explore. With so many new bosses to take on as well, the expansion will likely keep you occupied for about 15-20 hours, if not more as you try to 100% everything.

And that does it for our full map overview of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

