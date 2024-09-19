Emio: The Smiling Man All Chapters Walkthrough

The first installment in the Famicom Detective Club series in nearly 30 years, Emio: The Smiling Man is here, and it presents players with a deadly mystery considering the titular killer. If you’re having trouble with the game, here’s a hub for all of our walkthroughs for the twelve main and one special chapters of Emio: The Smiling Man.

Walkthroughs For Every Chapter of Emio: The Smiling Man

In the list below, you can find a walkthrough for each chapter of Emio: The Smiling Man, including the secret final chapter, which is titled “Minoru,” so make sure you stick around after the credits to get the full story!

What Is Emio: The Smiling Man About?

Following the murder of a junior high school student, the player takes on the role of an investigator for the Utsugi Detective Agency looking into a mythical serial killer called Emio. The trench coat-clad Emio is known for wearing a smiling paper bag mask, which he’s said to trade in exchange for the lives of his victims.

What’s the Reception to Been Like?

Emio: The Smiling Man has been pretty positively received so far. In our review, we called it a “surprisingly grim visual novel that checks all the boxes” and gave it a final verdict of “Highly Recommended.” At the time of writing, the game holds a 74 on Metacritic. Most major critiques focus on the game’s mechanics, which reviewers note can feel quite outdated and annoying.

Emio: The Smiling Man is available now on Nintendo Switch.

