Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Ayumi and the main character listening to a phone call in Emio: The Smiling Man
Screenshot via The Escapist
Category:
Video Games
Walkthroughs

Emio: The Smiling Man All Chapters Walkthrough

Liam Nolan
  and 
Shaun Cichacki
|

Published: Sep 19, 2024 11:25 am

The first installment in the Famicom Detective Club series in nearly 30 years, Emio: The Smiling Man is here, and it presents players with a deadly mystery considering the titular killer. If you’re having trouble with the game, here’s a hub for all of our walkthroughs for the twelve main and one special chapters of Emio: The Smiling Man.

Recommended Videos

Table of Contents

Walkthroughs For Every Chapter of Emio: The Smiling Man

In the list below, you can find a walkthrough for each chapter of Emio: The Smiling Man, including the secret final chapter, which is titled “Minoru,” so make sure you stick around after the credits to get the full story!

What Is Emio: The Smiling Man About?

Following the murder of a junior high school student, the player takes on the role of an investigator for the Utsugi Detective Agency looking into a mythical serial killer called Emio. The trench coat-clad Emio is known for wearing a smiling paper bag mask, which he’s said to trade in exchange for the lives of his victims.

What’s the Reception to Been Like?

Emio: The Smiling Man has been pretty positively received so far. In our review, we called it a “surprisingly grim visual novel that checks all the boxes” and gave it a final verdict of “Highly Recommended.” At the time of writing, the game holds a 74 on Metacritic. Most major critiques focus on the game’s mechanics, which reviewers note can feel quite outdated and annoying.

Emio: The Smiling Man is available now on Nintendo Switch.

Post Tag:
Emio - The Smiling Man
Walkthroughs
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan has been the Managing Editor at The Escapist since August 2023, during which time he's covered Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Starfield, and several other major releases. After getting his Master of Arts in English in 2016, he began writing about comics, television, movies, and video games, with his work appearing at such outlets as Marvel.com, CBR, and The Mary Sue. When he's not writing on pop culture, you can find Liam working on his creative projects or traveling. You can follow him on Twitter @LD_Nolan or on Bluesky @ldnolan.bsky.social.
Author
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.