Every Gobblegum in Black Ops 6 Zombies, Ranked Worst to Best

One of the most exciting returning features in Black Ops 6 is the return of Gobblegums from older Call of Duty Zombies modes. With an impressive set of 28 at launch, here’s every Gobblegum in Black Ops 6 Zombies, ranked from worst to best.

The Worst Gobblegums in Black Ops 6 Zombies

While some of the rarer Gobblegums sound incredibly useful, there are a few in Black Ops 6 that don’t seem all that worthwhile. Whether they don’t sound all that helpful, are plain novelty, or are outclassed by something else, these are the worst Gobblegums in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

#28 Exit Strategy: This Gobblegum activates the Exfil vote immediately and will reduce the amount of zombies present in an Exfil. This seems useless since if you want to exit a game early, you can now save and quit in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Also, there's always a chance that other players will vote not to Exfil, even if you use this limited Gobblegum, so there will be times when it is simply wasteful. Since Exfil is something you can do once per game, Exit Strategy also seems like a waste of a slot in the Gobblegum pack.

#27 Newtonian Negation: The first of two "Whimsical" Gobblegums, this silly one makes killed zombies fly straight up for three minutes. It is simply a novelty.

#26 Indigestion: This Gobblegum makes killed zombies experience "extreme flatulence." This is above Newtonian negation because, to be honest, farts are a little funny.

#25 Cache Back: Cache Back is the first actually useful Gobblegum. It spawns a max ammo. While more ammo is always great to have, with the abundance of places to buy it around the map, there's no real reason to go after this Gobblegum.

#24 Free Fire: This Gobblegum makes it so that firing a weapon won't consume any ammo for 60 seconds. While this could be useful in spray-and-pray situations, the fact that it doesn't work for Wonder Weapons limits its utility.

#23 Stock Option: Stock Option takes ammo from the reserve instead of the magazine for 60 seconds. While Free Fire sounds more useful on paper, Stock Option's compatibility with Wonder Weapons gives it a massive edge.

#22 Killjoy: Killjoy spawns an insta-kill power-up. While this can help in a pinch, it's a bit too temporary of a buff to celebrate too hard.

Decent Gobblegums to Use in Black Ops 6 Zombies

This next set of Gobblegums is mostly comprised of those in the “Rare” category. While some of these can be extremely useful, some of them rely a bit on RNG and/or can be very situational. That being said, mileage will vary on how much they help in each match.

#21 Who’s Keeping Score: Spawns a Double Points power-up, which can help earn essence to get upgrades faster.

#20 Re-Spin Cycle: Re-Spin the Mystery Box to get a weapon of equal or higher rarity. This will be especially helpful in later rounds where the Mystery Box is more likely to give out Legendary weapons.

#19 Arsenal Accelerator: Charge Field Upgrades faster for 5 minutes. This Gobblegum will be more useful when using more powerful field upgrades, which are unlocked in the later levels.

#18 Shields Up: Armor is twice as strong for 3 minutes, allowing players to take more damage in pivotal moments like Main Quest boss fights.

#17 Temporal Gift: Power-ups last longer, which will be especially helpful in combination with Gobblegums that spawn specific power-ups.

#16 Anywhere But Here: Teleport to a random location. This can be used as a life-saving measure to get away from an overwhelming horde of zombies.

#15 Nowhere But There: Teleport to a downed player and revive nearby players. This is especially helpful on Terminus since it is one of the biggest Zombies maps of all time.

Great Gobblegums in Black Ops 6 Zombies

These Gobblegums aren’t quite the best, but they’re extremely helpful in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

#14 Wall to Wall Clearance: All Wall Buys cost 10 Essence for 30 seconds. This can be especially helpful in setting up on early rounds, since some Wall Buys will spawn at high rarity on low rounds but will be more expensive than lesser weapons without this Gobblegum’s discount.

#13 Immolation Liquidation: Spawns a Fire Sale, which puts the Mystery Box in every location and costs 10 Essence to roll for 30 seconds. This barely edges out Wall to Wall Clearance, since Mystery Box weapons tend to be better and may include Wonder Weapons.

#12 Soda Fountain: Gives you another random free Perk the next time you purchase one.

#11 On The House: Spawns a random free Perk. This Gobblegum was more helpful back in Black Ops 3, but since there is no perk limit in Black Ops 6 Zombies, it helps more by saving points as opposed to giving an extra perk slot.

#10 Idle Eyes: Zombies stand idle for 30 seconds. This essentially gives you and your team a temporary break from the action, which can be especially helpful when hunting for or trying to complete Easter Eggs.

#9 Profit Sharing: For 2 minutes, players will get the points you earn and vice-versa. The more players in a game, the greater the potential for earnings, so full squads of four players will benefit the most.

#8 Reign Drops: Spawns one of every power-up. This will provide a massive (albeit temporary) power boost.

The Best Gobblegums in Black Ops 6 Zombies

This next set of Gobblegums is hands down the best in Black Ops 6 Zombies, with most providing lasting upgrades to give players an edge against the undead.

#7 Phoenix Up: Revives all currently downed players and they keep their perks. This can be the difference between a match ending in failure and a team continuing for several more rounds.

#6 Wall Power: The next purchased Wall Buy weapon comes Pack a Punched.

#5 Crate Power: The next weapon taken from the Mystery Box comes Pack a Punched. Crate Power barely edges out Wall Power since the Mystery Box contains Wonder Weapons.

#4 Near Death Experience: Revive or be revived by being near other players for 3 minutes. Revived players keep their Perks. This Gobblegum will essentially make a team invincible as long as one player can survive at all times and players stick close together.

#3 Perkaholic: Gives every Perk on the map. This iconic returning Gobblegum gives players a massive head start. However, it is kept from being higher on the list since these perks can still be lost when players are downed.

#2 Hidden Power: Upgrades held weapon to Legendary Rarity. This can provide players with a massive power buff, especially if used early in matches on a Loadout weapon.

#1 Wonderbar: Wonderbar ensures that the next weapon the Mystery Box gives will be a Wonder Weapon, taking the RNG out of getting one of the best weapons in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

And that’s every Gobblegum in Black Ops 6 Zombies, ranked from worst to best.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available on October 25 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

