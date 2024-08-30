Since Modern Warfare (2019), Call of Duty has featured Operators for players in multiplayer, Warzone and Zombies. These operators each have their own personality, background, and lore. Here is every Operator in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Every Rogue Black Ops Operator in Black Ops 6

The Black Ops 6 Campaign will see its protagonists go rogue after they uncover some dark truths about the CIA and the U.S. Government. While we’re not sure what exactly they find yet, what we do know is that this year, iconic characters like Woods and Adler, as well as newcomers like Marshall, fit into the new “Rogue Black Ops” faction. In the Black Ops 6 beta, this faction has six Operators.

Alder: Returning from Black Ops: Cold War, Russell Adler is a CIA Operative who specializes in espionage and deceit. While players choices in that game’s story could make Adler a hero or villain by the campaign’s finale, Adler is firmly aligned with the Rogue Black Ops Operators here in Black Ops 6. He can be unlocked by purchasing the Vault Edition of the game.

Park: Also returning from Black Ops: Cold War is Helen Park. She featured prominently in that title’s campaign and, like Adler, is a playable Operator. This English Operator joins Rogue Black Ops, and is playable with the Vault Edition.

Westpoint: Westpoint is a new American Operator joining the good guys in Black Ops 6.

Nazir: Hailing from Pakistan, this Operator joins the roster.

Bayan: This Polish Operator is a new character in Black Ops 6 multiplayer.

Marshall: Last but not least is Marshall. This Operator is one of the new main characters in the Black Ops 6 campaign and has so far been featured prominently in trailers and gameplay. Ahead of the campaign’s launch, players will be able to get to know Marshall as a multiplayer Operator in the beta.

Every Crimson One Operator in Black Ops 6

Crimson One is a new villainous faction in Black Ops 6, which seeks to hunt down the protagonists from the Rogue Black Ops faction. This faction features some returning characters, including from past Treyarch round-based Zombies maps.

Brutus: In Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 4 Zombies, Brutus was the Zombified Warden of Alcatraz Island. Appearing in “Mob of the Dead” and “Blood of the Dead,” Brutus joins the fray as one of the most unique Operators. He is available through the Vault Edition.

Klaus: Klaus is an android with a penchant for dry humor and excessive violence. He helped the Requiem Strike Team in Black Ops: Cold War’s Mauer Der Toten Zombies map. With a strong German accent and unique personality, Klaus is believed to have been modeled after Edward Richtofen. He is also available through the Vault Edition.

Caine: This new American Operator joins Crimson One in hunting down Rogue Black Ops Operators in Black Ops 6.

Toro: Toro is an Argentinian Operator.

Bailey: She is another American Operator aligned with Crimson One.

Stone: This English Operator returns from Black Ops: Cold War. In that game, he became popular with fans for his gruff voice and rough humor. This masked Operator shared a likeness with Bell, Black Ops: Cold War’s silent protagonist. In Black Ops 6, however, he debuts a brand new look.

Black Ops 6 releases on October 25.

