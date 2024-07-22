Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess features a New Game Plus function once you beat it once, letting you play through the whole story while carrying the items you collected so far. Here’s everything included in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess New Game Plus.

Every New Game Plus Feature in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

You can start Kunitsu-Gami New Game Plus by heading to any tent after beating Yatsukahagi in Great Shrine Passage Ominous Presence and speaking with the mirror (Onto a New Path) next to Yoshiro. While you can already replay any stage you want at any time with the new Talismans/Roles you got later in the game, there are some benefits for going through a whole new playthrough:

All upgrades, unlockables and repair progress are carried over (bases unlock once you complete their stages).

New objectives appear in each stage, rewarding more Musubi. Completing them is required for fully upgrading all roles.

Stages will spawn stronger enemies earlier, such as regular Kamaitachi appearing in earlier stages.

The Cursed Soh fight will be available after beating the final boss.

You can get certain new Ema Plaques and Talismans, as well as see the game’s true ending.

Screenshot by The Escapist

In summary, the actual new content is only available during the final moments, but the upgrades and better knowledge will let you breeze through most of the previous phases. This is also the perfect opportunity for completing some of the Mazo Talisman objectives you couldn’t do the first time around so add some new pieces to your collections.

Further New Game Plus runs won’t have any other new enemies to fight in Kunitsu-Gami, but you get to have rematches with the final bosses, which are otherwise unavailable through regular means. And if you really want to keep purging the mountains from corruption, starting over is never a bad thing.

