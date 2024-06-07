Everything Revealed on Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 Special Program Livestream

Concluding the planet’s epilogue chapter, the 2.3 update of Honkai: Star Rail was finally teased to players during the Special Program Livestream. Aside from a new story mission, we also got new characters, areas, and much more to explore in the game.

Everything Included in the Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 Special Program Livestream

With the very appropriate name of “Farewell, Penacony,” the 2.3 Version is introducing two new characters as usual for the limited banners but is also bringing a ton of extra game modes to us to get some extra rewards during the update’s length.

New Characters and Event Banners

The first new character we’re receiving is Firefly, our new 5-star Fire Destruction unit focused on Break Effect damage. With access to Super Break, Weakness Implant, and powerful self-heals, she transforms into SAM during battle and has access to an even scorcher form in her Ultimate. Ruan Mei is rerunning alongside her.

Image via Hoyoverse

As for the second phase of the update, Jade is making her debut after a few scenes in the Trailblaze Missions. We’ve been seeing her since 2.1 arrived, and it’s time for her to finally step personally into Penacony during this update. She’s a 5-star Quantum Erudition DPS who makes use of her allies to give her stacks for her follow-up assaults. Argenti makes his beautiful comeback at the same time.

Image via Hoyoverse

Aside from the signature Light Cones, a new 4-star Erudition cone is making its debut during Jade’s banner, After the Charmony Fall. But there’s also another new free 5-star Light Cone from Herta’s store, if you couldn’t get any of these.

New Content & Game Modes

The Farewell, Penacony Trailblaze Continuation mission will be available, as it was previously teased during 2.2 version. This new quest should finally conclude the area’s story by addressing the main loose lines, such as Sparkle’s final role on the planet.

But the most interesting new aspect might be the Divergent Universe, a new Simulated Universe mode where players can experience a newly optimized challenge where they can get new Blessing systems, new Curios, and much more. It has its own progression, system much like the previous modes.

Image via Hoyoverse

The main gimmick is allowing players to quickly farm for any Planar Ornament sets. By saving their progress, they can use the same lineup to fight the bosses and farm any set they want, as if it were a regular Relic cavern. No need to make a whole run just for a few pieces! Oh, and there’s also two new Ornament sets with Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves and Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern.

But high-end challenges aren’t done here. Apocalyptic Shadow is a third rotational mode focused on single-target conflicts. This mode pitches you against various bosses in the game in their complete forms, rewarding Stellar Jades as usual. However, the total amount per rotation for all modes (Memory of Chaos and Pure Fiction included) is increased to 800 Jades per perfect clear. It might increase even further in the future, so be ready!

Image via Hoyoverse

Two new Relic sets are also added with the Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge and The Wind-Soaring Valorous set. Their descriptions imply they’re being tailor-made for both of our new characters from this version, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Image via Hoyoverse

New Events & More

Gift of Odyssey is always making its comeback, gifting us 10 free pulls for the limited banner as it did in each version prior. It doesn’t look like it’ll go anywhere. We also got other smaller events, such as the definitely-not-Angry-Birds minigame event Origami Bird Clash or Stellar Shimmer, the return of the Stellar Flare battle event. Both can help players get that extra kick of Jades if they haven’t recieved their desired character just yet.

While more of a QoL than an actual event, players can now unlock the Harmony Trailblazer early through the “When Charmony Rings Out” event after unlocking its Preservation form, even if they haven’t completed the 2.2 Trailblaze Mission just yet. Perfect for new players looking to build their Break Effect-based characters, such as Firefly herself.

Image via Hoyoverse

After the fake-out ending, Owlbert also presented us with some of the upcoming characters’ silhouettes. Yunli and Jiaoqiu were already revealed, but we got a lot of new names coming directly from the many Xianzhou ships, such as Feixiao, Moze, Huaiyan, Lingsha, and a yet-unnamed figure, only known as a Legendary New Swordmaster. We’ll probably see more into these characters in the near future.

All Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 Special Program Livestream Codes

No update is complete without its freebies, so here are all the codes revealed during the live stream. Grab them before they expire in a few hours.

3AJUD36P766B

DA3VV367PP7X

QB3DC36PP673

Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 version is releasing on June 19th on all platforms. The current version has Boothill and Fu Xuan as the banner characters, but you better start saving for the new characters if you’re not interested in any of them.

