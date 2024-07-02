FFXIV Dawntrail Once a Riddler Now a Ruler Quest Guide

There are plenty of fun side quests to take on in Final Fantasy XIV‘s new Dawntrail expansion, and I’d absolutely recommend checking them out as you progress through the MSQ. Here’s how to start and complete Once a Riddler, Now a Ruler in FFXIV.

How to Start Once a Riddler, Now a Ruler in FFXIV Dawntrail

First off, Once a Riddler, Now a Ruler is a side quest in FFXIV Dawntrail that only becomes available once you’ve met the following conditions:

Reach level 90 on any combat job

Finish the MSQ Road to the Golden City

Reaching level 90 should be simple enough as you need to be there anyway to even start the Dawntrail content. You’ll then need to progress through the Dawntrail MSQ until you reach the level 95 quest, titled Road to the Golden City.

After meeting both requirements, head back to Tuliyollal and speak with the Nostalgic Attendant NPC located at X:15.4, Y:6.4 to start Once a Riddler, Now a Ruler.

Once a Riddler, Now a Ruler Solutions

To complete this quest, you need to solve three different riddles. This requires you to travel to three different places that you’ve visited on your journey in Dawntrail so far.

If you’re stuck, not to worry. We’ll go over each solution below.

First Riddle

The first riddle reads:

“A great hall rests upon buried shells of old, where palm trees tower over sands gleaming gold.”

To solve this, head to the For’ard Cabins and head east. Look for a palm tree and interact with the sparkle next to it, at coordinates X:11.7, Y:14.5.

Second Riddle

The second riddle reads:

“Weathered planks creak, quietly guiding the way, to a verdant bed of green washed with sea spray.”

To solve this, head to the For’ard Cabins near the pier and go all the way to the end. Look behind the palm trees and look for another sparkle you can interact with, at X:10.2, Y:21.9.

Third Riddle

The third and final riddle reads:

“A thoroughfare worn smooth speaks of journeys come to end-reason and resolve, set in stone, with duty contend.”

From the pier, head north and look for the statues at Morrow’s Measure. You’ll find a pillar on the northeastern side that you can interact with, revealing the final piece of the puzzle, at X:10.8, Y:13.2.

Finally, speak with the Nostalgic Attendant again to complete the quest.

And that’s how to complete Once a Riddler, Now a Ruler in FFXIV Dawntrail. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to get all Dawntrail mounts, as well as how to play Viper and Pictomancer.

