FFXIV Rank Requirements for FC Submarine

Published: Dec 18, 2024 11:32 pm

Sure, you can dive underwater in Final Fantasy XIV as of the Stormblood expansion, but you know what’s even cooler? Exploring via submarine. Here’s everything you need to know about getting the FC submarine in FFXIV.

Table of contents

How to Unlock the Free Company Submarine in FFXIV

First things first, you need to be part of the Free Company in FFXIV. If your FC is new, I’d recommend getting it to rank 6 first, as that’s when you’ll get access to all of the vendors you need to purchase your Ceruleum Tanks. You can hit rank 6 pretty easily just by having your FC members do things in-game, like clearing dungeons, leveling up, and even doing your crafting/gathering activities and turn-ins.

To craft the submersible, head over to the Company Workshop located in your FC house, then interact with the schematic board to get the submersible recipe. After gathering all the items you need for the submersible, it’ll then be added to your FC crafting log, where you can craft it.

That’s not all, though. You still need to get Dive Credits, which will allow you to take on subaquatic voyages. Dive Credits can be bought from the Resident Caretaker NPCs in any of the housing districts as listed below:

  • Empyreum: X:10, Y:12
  • Lavender Beds: X:12, Y:8
  • The Mist: X:11, Y:11
  • Shirogane: X:10, Y:14
  • The Goblet: X:11. Y:10

You’ll need to be at FC rank 6 to purchase the Dive Credits. These Credits will also cost you 10,000 Company Credits each.

After obtaining your Dive Credits, register the submersible by interacting with the voyage control panel in the Company Workshop.

All Voyage Sectors and Submarine Ranks

Alright, now that that’s all out of the way, let’s talk about the voyages themselves and the submarine ranks you need to undertake them.

SectorMapRequired Rank
The Ivory ShoalsDeep-sea Site1
Deep-sea Site 1Deep-sea Site1
Deep-sea Site 2Deep-sea Site4
The Lightless BasinDeep-sea Site4
Deep-sea Site 3Deep-sea Site7
The Southern Rimilala TrenchDeep-sea Site7
The Umbrella NarrowDeep-sea Site10
Offender’s RotDeep-sea Site14
Neolith IslandDeep-sea Site17
Unidentified ObjectDeep-sea Site20
The Cobalt ShoalsDeep-sea Site20
The Mystic BasinDeep-sea Site24
Deep-sea Site 4Deep-sea Site27
The Central Rimilala TrenchDeep-sea Site27
The Wreckage of Discovery IDeep-sea Site30
KomuraDeep-sea Site30
KanayamaDeep-sea Site34
Concealed BayDeep-sea Site37
Deep-sea Site 5Deep-sea Site40
PurgatoryDeep-sea Site40
Deep-sea Site 6Deep-sea Site44
The Rimilala ShelfDeep-sea Site44
Deep-sea Site 7Deep-sea Site47
Glittersand BasinDeep-sea Site47
Flickering DipDeep-sea Site50
The Wreckage of the HeadwayDeep-sea Site50
The UpwellDeep-sea Site50
The Rimilala Trench BottomDeep-sea Site50
Stone TempleDeep-sea Site50
Sunken VaultDeep-sea Site50
South Isle of ZozonanSea of Ash50
Wreckage of the WindwalkerSea of Ash50
North Isle of ZozonanSea of Ash54
Sea of Ash 1Sea of Ash54
The Southern Charnel TrenchSea of Ash57
Sea of Ash 2Sea of Ash57
Sea of Ash 3Sea of Ash60
Ascetic’s DemiseSea of Ash60
The Central Charnel TrenchSea of Ash60
The Catacombs of the FatherSea of Ash60
Sea of Ash 4Sea of Ash60
The Midden PitSea of Ash63
The Lone GloveSea of Ash63
Coldtoe IsleSea of Ash65
Smuggler’s KnotSea of Ash65
The Open RobeSea of Ash65
Nald’thal’s PipeSea of Ash66
The Slipped AnchorSea of Ash67
Glutton’s BellySea of Ash69
The Blue HoleSea of Ash70
The Isle of SacramentSea of Jade70
The Kraken’s TombSea of Jade70
Sea of Jade 1Sea of Jade70
Rogo-Tumu-Here’s HauntSea of Jade72
The Stone BarbsSea of Jade72
Rogo-Tumu-Here
s Repose		Sea of Jade73
Tangaroa’s ProwSea of Jade74
Sea of Jade 2Sea of Jade75
The Blind SoundSea of Jade75
Sea of Jade 3Sea of Jade75
Moergynn’s ForgeSea of Jade76
Tangaroa’s BeaconSea of Jade78
Sea of Jade 4Sea of Jade80
The Forest of KelpSea of Jade81
Sea of Jade 5Sea of Jade83
Bladefall ChasmSea of Jade85
StormportSea of Jade87
Wyrm’s RestSea of Jade88
Sea of Jade 6Sea of Jade89
The Devil’s CryptSea of Jade90
Mastbound’s BeautySirensong Sea90
Sirensong Sea 1Sirensong Sea90
Sirensong Sea 2Sirensong Sea90
AnthemoessaSirensong Sea91
Magos TrenchSirensong Sea92
Thrall’s UnrestSirensong Sea93
Crow’s DropSirensong Sea95
Sirensong Sea 3Sirensong Sea95
The Anthemoessa UndertowSirensong Sea96
Sirensong Sea 4Sirensong Sea97
Seafoam TideSirensong Sea98
The BeakSirensong Sea99
Seafarer’s EndSirensong Sea100
Drifter’s DecaySirensong Sea101
Lugat’s LandingSirensong Sea101
The Frozen SpringSirensong Sea102
Sirensong Sea 5Sirensong Sea103
Tidewind IsleSirensong Sea104
The Crystal FontSirensong Sea104
Weeping TrellisThe Lilac Sea105
The Forsaken IsleThe Lilac Sea105
Fortune’s FordThe Lilac Sea105
The Lilac Sea 1The Lilac Sea106
Runner’s ReachThe Lilac Sea107
Bellflower FloodThe Lilac Sea108
The Lilac Sea 2The Lilac Sea110
The Lilac Sea 3The Lilac Sea111
Northwest BellflowerThe Lilac Sea112
Corolla IsleThe Lilac Sea113
Southeast BellflowerThe Lilac Sea114
The Floral ReefThe Lilac Sea115
WingsreachThe Lilac Sea115
The Floating StandardThe Lilac Sea116
The Fluttering BayThe Lilac Sea117
The Lilac Sea 4The Lilac Sea118
ProudkeelThe Lilac Sea119
East Dodie’s AbyssThe Lilac Sea119
The Lilac Sea 5The Lilac Sea120
West Dodie’s AbyssThe Lilac Sea120
The Indigo ShallowsSouth Indigo Deep120
Voyagers’ ReprieveSouth Indigo Deep120
North Delphinium SeashelfSouth Indigo Deep120
Rainbringer RiftSouth Indigo Deep121
South Indigo Deep 1South Indigo Deep122
The Central BlueSouth Indigo Deep123
South Indigo Deep 2South Indigo Deep125

And that’s everything you need to know about the required ranks for the FC submarine in FFXIV. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to fix lag issues, as well as the Dawntrail patch release schedule.

