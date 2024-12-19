FFXIV Rank Requirements for FC Submarine

Sure, you can dive underwater in Final Fantasy XIV as of the Stormblood expansion, but you know what’s even cooler? Exploring via submarine. Here’s everything you need to know about getting the FC submarine in FFXIV.
Table of contents
How to Unlock the Free Company Submarine in FFXIV
First things first, you need to be part of the Free Company in FFXIV. If your FC is new, I’d recommend getting it to rank 6 first, as that’s when you’ll get access to all of the vendors you need to purchase your Ceruleum Tanks. You can hit rank 6 pretty easily just by having your FC members do things in-game, like clearing dungeons, leveling up, and even doing your crafting/gathering activities and turn-ins.
To craft the submersible, head over to the Company Workshop located in your FC house, then interact with the schematic board to get the submersible recipe. After gathering all the items you need for the submersible, it’ll then be added to your FC crafting log, where you can craft it.
That’s not all, though. You still need to get Dive Credits, which will allow you to take on subaquatic voyages. Dive Credits can be bought from the Resident Caretaker NPCs in any of the housing districts as listed below:
- Empyreum: X:10, Y:12
- Lavender Beds: X:12, Y:8
- The Mist: X:11, Y:11
- Shirogane: X:10, Y:14
- The Goblet: X:11. Y:10
You’ll need to be at FC rank 6 to purchase the Dive Credits. These Credits will also cost you 10,000 Company Credits each.
After obtaining your Dive Credits, register the submersible by interacting with the voyage control panel in the Company Workshop.
All Voyage Sectors and Submarine Ranks
Alright, now that that’s all out of the way, let’s talk about the voyages themselves and the submarine ranks you need to undertake them.
|Sector
|Map
|Required Rank
|The Ivory Shoals
|Deep-sea Site
|1
|Deep-sea Site 1
|Deep-sea Site
|1
|Deep-sea Site 2
|Deep-sea Site
|4
|The Lightless Basin
|Deep-sea Site
|4
|Deep-sea Site 3
|Deep-sea Site
|7
|The Southern Rimilala Trench
|Deep-sea Site
|7
|The Umbrella Narrow
|Deep-sea Site
|10
|Offender’s Rot
|Deep-sea Site
|14
|Neolith Island
|Deep-sea Site
|17
|Unidentified Object
|Deep-sea Site
|20
|The Cobalt Shoals
|Deep-sea Site
|20
|The Mystic Basin
|Deep-sea Site
|24
|Deep-sea Site 4
|Deep-sea Site
|27
|The Central Rimilala Trench
|Deep-sea Site
|27
|The Wreckage of Discovery I
|Deep-sea Site
|30
|Komura
|Deep-sea Site
|30
|Kanayama
|Deep-sea Site
|34
|Concealed Bay
|Deep-sea Site
|37
|Deep-sea Site 5
|Deep-sea Site
|40
|Purgatory
|Deep-sea Site
|40
|Deep-sea Site 6
|Deep-sea Site
|44
|The Rimilala Shelf
|Deep-sea Site
|44
|Deep-sea Site 7
|Deep-sea Site
|47
|Glittersand Basin
|Deep-sea Site
|47
|Flickering Dip
|Deep-sea Site
|50
|The Wreckage of the Headway
|Deep-sea Site
|50
|The Upwell
|Deep-sea Site
|50
|The Rimilala Trench Bottom
|Deep-sea Site
|50
|Stone Temple
|Deep-sea Site
|50
|Sunken Vault
|Deep-sea Site
|50
|South Isle of Zozonan
|Sea of Ash
|50
|Wreckage of the Windwalker
|Sea of Ash
|50
|North Isle of Zozonan
|Sea of Ash
|54
|Sea of Ash 1
|Sea of Ash
|54
|The Southern Charnel Trench
|Sea of Ash
|57
|Sea of Ash 2
|Sea of Ash
|57
|Sea of Ash 3
|Sea of Ash
|60
|Ascetic’s Demise
|Sea of Ash
|60
|The Central Charnel Trench
|Sea of Ash
|60
|The Catacombs of the Father
|Sea of Ash
|60
|Sea of Ash 4
|Sea of Ash
|60
|The Midden Pit
|Sea of Ash
|63
|The Lone Glove
|Sea of Ash
|63
|Coldtoe Isle
|Sea of Ash
|65
|Smuggler’s Knot
|Sea of Ash
|65
|The Open Robe
|Sea of Ash
|65
|Nald’thal’s Pipe
|Sea of Ash
|66
|The Slipped Anchor
|Sea of Ash
|67
|Glutton’s Belly
|Sea of Ash
|69
|The Blue Hole
|Sea of Ash
|70
|The Isle of Sacrament
|Sea of Jade
|70
|The Kraken’s Tomb
|Sea of Jade
|70
|Sea of Jade 1
|Sea of Jade
|70
|Rogo-Tumu-Here’s Haunt
|Sea of Jade
|72
|The Stone Barbs
|Sea of Jade
|72
|Rogo-Tumu-Here
s Repose
|Sea of Jade
|73
|Tangaroa’s Prow
|Sea of Jade
|74
|Sea of Jade 2
|Sea of Jade
|75
|The Blind Sound
|Sea of Jade
|75
|Sea of Jade 3
|Sea of Jade
|75
|Moergynn’s Forge
|Sea of Jade
|76
|Tangaroa’s Beacon
|Sea of Jade
|78
|Sea of Jade 4
|Sea of Jade
|80
|The Forest of Kelp
|Sea of Jade
|81
|Sea of Jade 5
|Sea of Jade
|83
|Bladefall Chasm
|Sea of Jade
|85
|Stormport
|Sea of Jade
|87
|Wyrm’s Rest
|Sea of Jade
|88
|Sea of Jade 6
|Sea of Jade
|89
|The Devil’s Crypt
|Sea of Jade
|90
|Mastbound’s Beauty
|Sirensong Sea
|90
|Sirensong Sea 1
|Sirensong Sea
|90
|Sirensong Sea 2
|Sirensong Sea
|90
|Anthemoessa
|Sirensong Sea
|91
|Magos Trench
|Sirensong Sea
|92
|Thrall’s Unrest
|Sirensong Sea
|93
|Crow’s Drop
|Sirensong Sea
|95
|Sirensong Sea 3
|Sirensong Sea
|95
|The Anthemoessa Undertow
|Sirensong Sea
|96
|Sirensong Sea 4
|Sirensong Sea
|97
|Seafoam Tide
|Sirensong Sea
|98
|The Beak
|Sirensong Sea
|99
|Seafarer’s End
|Sirensong Sea
|100
|Drifter’s Decay
|Sirensong Sea
|101
|Lugat’s Landing
|Sirensong Sea
|101
|The Frozen Spring
|Sirensong Sea
|102
|Sirensong Sea 5
|Sirensong Sea
|103
|Tidewind Isle
|Sirensong Sea
|104
|The Crystal Font
|Sirensong Sea
|104
|Weeping Trellis
|The Lilac Sea
|105
|The Forsaken Isle
|The Lilac Sea
|105
|Fortune’s Ford
|The Lilac Sea
|105
|The Lilac Sea 1
|The Lilac Sea
|106
|Runner’s Reach
|The Lilac Sea
|107
|Bellflower Flood
|The Lilac Sea
|108
|The Lilac Sea 2
|The Lilac Sea
|110
|The Lilac Sea 3
|The Lilac Sea
|111
|Northwest Bellflower
|The Lilac Sea
|112
|Corolla Isle
|The Lilac Sea
|113
|Southeast Bellflower
|The Lilac Sea
|114
|The Floral Reef
|The Lilac Sea
|115
|Wingsreach
|The Lilac Sea
|115
|The Floating Standard
|The Lilac Sea
|116
|The Fluttering Bay
|The Lilac Sea
|117
|The Lilac Sea 4
|The Lilac Sea
|118
|Proudkeel
|The Lilac Sea
|119
|East Dodie’s Abyss
|The Lilac Sea
|119
|The Lilac Sea 5
|The Lilac Sea
|120
|West Dodie’s Abyss
|The Lilac Sea
|120
|The Indigo Shallows
|South Indigo Deep
|120
|Voyagers’ Reprieve
|South Indigo Deep
|120
|North Delphinium Seashelf
|South Indigo Deep
|120
|Rainbringer Rift
|South Indigo Deep
|121
|South Indigo Deep 1
|South Indigo Deep
|122
|The Central Blue
|South Indigo Deep
|123
|South Indigo Deep 2
|South Indigo Deep
|125
And that’s everything you need to know about the required ranks for the FC submarine in FFXIV. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to fix lag issues, as well as the Dawntrail patch release schedule.
Published: Dec 18, 2024 11:32 pm