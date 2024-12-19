FFXIV Rank Requirements for FC Submarine

Sure, you can dive underwater in Final Fantasy XIV as of the Stormblood expansion, but you know what’s even cooler? Exploring via submarine. Here’s everything you need to know about getting the FC submarine in FFXIV.

How to Unlock the Free Company Submarine in FFXIV

First things first, you need to be part of the Free Company in FFXIV. If your FC is new, I’d recommend getting it to rank 6 first, as that’s when you’ll get access to all of the vendors you need to purchase your Ceruleum Tanks. You can hit rank 6 pretty easily just by having your FC members do things in-game, like clearing dungeons, leveling up, and even doing your crafting/gathering activities and turn-ins.

To craft the submersible, head over to the Company Workshop located in your FC house, then interact with the schematic board to get the submersible recipe. After gathering all the items you need for the submersible, it’ll then be added to your FC crafting log, where you can craft it.

That’s not all, though. You still need to get Dive Credits, which will allow you to take on subaquatic voyages. Dive Credits can be bought from the Resident Caretaker NPCs in any of the housing districts as listed below:

Empyreum: X:10, Y:12

Lavender Beds: X:12, Y:8

The Mist: X:11, Y:11

Shirogane: X:10, Y:14

The Goblet: X:11. Y:10

You’ll need to be at FC rank 6 to purchase the Dive Credits. These Credits will also cost you 10,000 Company Credits each.

After obtaining your Dive Credits, register the submersible by interacting with the voyage control panel in the Company Workshop.

All Voyage Sectors and Submarine Ranks

Alright, now that that’s all out of the way, let’s talk about the voyages themselves and the submarine ranks you need to undertake them.

Sector Map Required Rank The Ivory Shoals Deep-sea Site 1 Deep-sea Site 1 Deep-sea Site 1 Deep-sea Site 2 Deep-sea Site 4 The Lightless Basin Deep-sea Site 4 Deep-sea Site 3 Deep-sea Site 7 The Southern Rimilala Trench Deep-sea Site 7 The Umbrella Narrow Deep-sea Site 10 Offender’s Rot Deep-sea Site 14 Neolith Island Deep-sea Site 17 Unidentified Object Deep-sea Site 20 The Cobalt Shoals Deep-sea Site 20 The Mystic Basin Deep-sea Site 24 Deep-sea Site 4 Deep-sea Site 27 The Central Rimilala Trench Deep-sea Site 27 The Wreckage of Discovery I Deep-sea Site 30 Komura Deep-sea Site 30 Kanayama Deep-sea Site 34 Concealed Bay Deep-sea Site 37 Deep-sea Site 5 Deep-sea Site 40 Purgatory Deep-sea Site 40 Deep-sea Site 6 Deep-sea Site 44 The Rimilala Shelf Deep-sea Site 44 Deep-sea Site 7 Deep-sea Site 47 Glittersand Basin Deep-sea Site 47 Flickering Dip Deep-sea Site 50 The Wreckage of the Headway Deep-sea Site 50 The Upwell Deep-sea Site 50 The Rimilala Trench Bottom Deep-sea Site 50 Stone Temple Deep-sea Site 50 Sunken Vault Deep-sea Site 50 South Isle of Zozonan Sea of Ash 50 Wreckage of the Windwalker Sea of Ash 50 North Isle of Zozonan Sea of Ash 54 Sea of Ash 1 Sea of Ash 54 The Southern Charnel Trench Sea of Ash 57 Sea of Ash 2 Sea of Ash 57 Sea of Ash 3 Sea of Ash 60 Ascetic’s Demise Sea of Ash 60 The Central Charnel Trench Sea of Ash 60 The Catacombs of the Father Sea of Ash 60 Sea of Ash 4 Sea of Ash 60 The Midden Pit Sea of Ash 63 The Lone Glove Sea of Ash 63 Coldtoe Isle Sea of Ash 65 Smuggler’s Knot Sea of Ash 65 The Open Robe Sea of Ash 65 Nald’thal’s Pipe Sea of Ash 66 The Slipped Anchor Sea of Ash 67 Glutton’s Belly Sea of Ash 69 The Blue Hole Sea of Ash 70 The Isle of Sacrament Sea of Jade 70 The Kraken’s Tomb Sea of Jade 70 Sea of Jade 1 Sea of Jade 70 Rogo-Tumu-Here’s Haunt Sea of Jade 72 The Stone Barbs Sea of Jade 72 Rogo-Tumu-Here

s Repose Sea of Jade 73 Tangaroa’s Prow Sea of Jade 74 Sea of Jade 2 Sea of Jade 75 The Blind Sound Sea of Jade 75 Sea of Jade 3 Sea of Jade 75 Moergynn’s Forge Sea of Jade 76 Tangaroa’s Beacon Sea of Jade 78 Sea of Jade 4 Sea of Jade 80 The Forest of Kelp Sea of Jade 81 Sea of Jade 5 Sea of Jade 83 Bladefall Chasm Sea of Jade 85 Stormport Sea of Jade 87 Wyrm’s Rest Sea of Jade 88 Sea of Jade 6 Sea of Jade 89 The Devil’s Crypt Sea of Jade 90 Mastbound’s Beauty Sirensong Sea 90 Sirensong Sea 1 Sirensong Sea 90 Sirensong Sea 2 Sirensong Sea 90 Anthemoessa Sirensong Sea 91 Magos Trench Sirensong Sea 92 Thrall’s Unrest Sirensong Sea 93 Crow’s Drop Sirensong Sea 95 Sirensong Sea 3 Sirensong Sea 95 The Anthemoessa Undertow Sirensong Sea 96 Sirensong Sea 4 Sirensong Sea 97 Seafoam Tide Sirensong Sea 98 The Beak Sirensong Sea 99 Seafarer’s End Sirensong Sea 100 Drifter’s Decay Sirensong Sea 101 Lugat’s Landing Sirensong Sea 101 The Frozen Spring Sirensong Sea 102 Sirensong Sea 5 Sirensong Sea 103 Tidewind Isle Sirensong Sea 104 The Crystal Font Sirensong Sea 104 Weeping Trellis The Lilac Sea 105 The Forsaken Isle The Lilac Sea 105 Fortune’s Ford The Lilac Sea 105 The Lilac Sea 1 The Lilac Sea 106 Runner’s Reach The Lilac Sea 107 Bellflower Flood The Lilac Sea 108 The Lilac Sea 2 The Lilac Sea 110 The Lilac Sea 3 The Lilac Sea 111 Northwest Bellflower The Lilac Sea 112 Corolla Isle The Lilac Sea 113 Southeast Bellflower The Lilac Sea 114 The Floral Reef The Lilac Sea 115 Wingsreach The Lilac Sea 115 The Floating Standard The Lilac Sea 116 The Fluttering Bay The Lilac Sea 117 The Lilac Sea 4 The Lilac Sea 118 Proudkeel The Lilac Sea 119 East Dodie’s Abyss The Lilac Sea 119 The Lilac Sea 5 The Lilac Sea 120 West Dodie’s Abyss The Lilac Sea 120 The Indigo Shallows South Indigo Deep 120 Voyagers’ Reprieve South Indigo Deep 120 North Delphinium Seashelf South Indigo Deep 120 Rainbringer Rift South Indigo Deep 121 South Indigo Deep 1 South Indigo Deep 122 The Central Blue South Indigo Deep 123 South Indigo Deep 2 South Indigo Deep 125

And that’s everything you need to know about the required ranks for the FC submarine in FFXIV. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to fix lag issues, as well as the Dawntrail patch release schedule.

