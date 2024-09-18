‘Gayest Marvel Project:’ Agatha All Along Cast Reacts To Fans’ Celebratory Praise

Agatha All Along, the latest Marvel Studios series to hit Disney+, has a lot of intrigue surrounding it. Mysterious characters and potential cameos are already getting people talking. However, one thing that’s already abundantly clear about the show is how gay it is.

Fans and critics have been reacting to Agatha All Along, praising its performances and story. But another key takeaway is the spotlight it puts on its LGBTQ+ characters, including Joe Locke’s Teen. Well, the praise got back to some of the members of the show’s cast and crew, and they’re soaking it all in.

Agatha All Along Is Coming Through on Its Promise

While walking the red carpet at Agatha All Along‘s premiere, Variety spoke with creator Jac Schaeffer, who seemed to appreciate the fans loving the direction the show took. “I will take that and I will love that and I will tuck that under my pillow at night,” she said. “This show is about love, found family and theatricality, and [about] the good, fabulous, well-styled kind of nastiness.”

Variety also touched base with Rio Vidal actor Aubrey Plaza, who confirmed that she knew going in that the show would be Marvel’s gayest project yet. “It better be, ’cause that’s what I signed up for,” she said.

Of course, Locke had to chime in as well, and he took things a step further, comparing Agatha All Along to another show he worked on, Hearstopper. “It’s got many layers, and definitely gay is one of them,” he said of Agatha All Along. “[In] Heartstopper, the queerness is the plot of the show, whereas [with Agatha]…it’s not the driving force of the plot. Having these positive queer characters in the show, it’s great.”

Agatha All Along giving the spotlight to its LGBTQ+ characters is probably music to a lot of people’s ears because the MCU has been accused of not delivering in the past. Of course, there was the debacle with Thor: Love and Thunder, which Taika Waitit insisted was “super gay” but failed to meet fans’ expectations.

Agatha All Along releases new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+.

