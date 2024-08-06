Genshin Impact: All Anemoculus Locations Map

In each Genshin Impact region, you can discover special collectibles called oculus, and in Modstadt, you can gather Anemoculus, which belongs to the Anemo archon. As a new player, you need to gather these items to make exploration easier. Here’s how to find all Anemoculus in Genshin Impact.

Where to Find All Anemoculus in Genshin Impact

You can gather 66 Anemocullus in Genshin Impact‘s Mondstadt region. While most of them are hiding in high places, there are some oculus that are placed in remote or hard-to-find spots. I highly recommend gathering them all since you can increase your maximum stamina whenever you level up the Anemo Archon Statue of Seven.

Starfell Lake

Image by The Escapist

First, let’s start from the northern region of Mondstadt. You should have activated the Starfell Lake Statue of Seven during the tutorial, so this area was unlocked on the map. Most of the Anemoculus in this area are pretty easy to find since you usually only need to climb up on tall structures. However, some are hiding behind a pile of rocks, so make sure to destroy any suspicious boulders.

The hardest one to find is the one Anemoculus on the east side of the Starsnatch Cliff. This oculus can be found on a small island, which you can read by using an ice bridge. It will take a while if you use regular characters like Kaeya, but you can reach this location quickly if you have Furina, who can walk on water.

Windrise

Image by The Escapist

The Windrise region has the highest number of Anemoculus. This area is located southeast of Mondstadt City and underneath Starfell Lake. Many of them require you to solve environmental puzzles, but some are also hidden inside monster camps. There is also one Anemoculus on the northwest side, which you can find floating above the lake. You’ll need to make an ice bridge if you want to grab it.

Dawn Winery

Image by The Escapist

The next area you can visit to grab Anemoculus is the Dawn Winery. Unlike Windrise, this region has fewer oculus. Some of them are floating near tall cliffs, so make sure that you’re looking up. Others are locked behind wind puzzles, so keep your eyes on any wind currents nearby.

Stormterror’s Lair

Image by The Escapist

The last Mondstadt region you can unlock is the Stormterror’s Lair. You must progress the main quest to access this area. This zone is only behind Windrise in terms of the number of Anemoculus that you can gather. There are also many oculus that are tricky to find.

The biggest issue is the ruins in this region, which often block your vision from finding nearby Anemoculus. You can also discover some oculus on the southeast side of the Stormterror’s Lair. There are also two more oculus that you can collect floating on the lake.

That's everything you need to know about how to find all Anemoculus in Genshin Impact.

