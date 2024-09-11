Honkai Star Rail Luminary Wardance Event Guide

After dealing with the escaped Borisin, the Luminary Wardance can finally be held in Honkai: Star Rail. Instead of directly participating, you will help Luca as his coach and make him the champion of this tournament.

Recommended Videos

How To Complete Luminary Wardance Event in Honkai Star Rail

The Luminary Wardance tournament is a fighting event where you have to defeat numerous groups of enemies and face the final Ring Master, Yanqing. The challenges are quite easy, but the event is very lengthy, and you will need to invest substantial time to complete it. I still recommend finishing it, though, since you can get Hunt March 7th Eidolons.

Here are some general tips you can follow:

Use Trial Characters & Recommended Tactics

Screenshot by The Escapist

The game allows you to borrow three Trial characters during each match. These units are the best options to win the battle, but you can add one more character you own. Of course, feel free to enter with only three team members if you wish.

You will also need to pick Tactical Codex and Beverage for every fight. Tactical Codex is an active buff you can activate during battle, while Tactical Beverage is passive. You can obtain more of them as you progress through the tournament.

Enter Super Hype State

Screenshot by The Escapist

Although defeating your enemies is important, the Luminary Wardance tournament in Honkai: Star Rail is still an event with audiences. You need to perform well and satisfy the crowd to gain extra buffs. To enter the Super Hype state, you need to complete certain actions. These requirements are unique for each battle, so reach out to the fight description thoroughly, adjust your team, and buff accordingly.

Complete Dreamscape Training

Screenshot by The Escapist

Besides fighting in real life, you can enter a special Dreamscape Training after obtaining the Tuskpir from Lingsha. This new mode will unlock after defeating the first boss in the event, Topaz. It is basically a hard mode where you can challenge the bosses again for extra rewards. Luckily, the game still lets you borrow Trial characters.

Complete Knockout Match

Screenshot by The Escapist

Besides fighting bosses, you can also challenge other opponents in the Knockout Match. This mode lets you obtain more Wardance Sword Badge. You can exchange this item via the Wardance Plaudit menu to obtain rewards.

All Luminary Wardance Event Rewards in Honkai Star Rail

Screenshot by The Escapist

Although the Luminary Wardance event in Honkai: Star Rail is pretty long, you can obtain a ton of good stuff from this tournament. Of course, the biggest reward is Hunt March 7th Eidolons, but you can also unlock a Tuskpir Pet Companion.

Self-Modeling Resin x1

Tracks of Destiny x2

Stellar Jade x1,930

Hunt March 7th Eidolon x3

Tuskpir Pet Companion x1

Moment of Triumph wallpaper

Relic Remains

Traveler’s Guide

Refined Aether

Lost Crystal

Destined Expiration

Credits

Honkai: Star Rail is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Android, iOS, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy