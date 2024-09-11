Image Credit: Bethesda
Luka in Honkai Star Rail Luminary Wardance Event
Screenshot by The Escapist
Guides
Honkai Star Rail Luminary Wardance Event Guide

Become the champion!
Image of Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela Jessica
Published: Sep 11, 2024

After dealing with the escaped Borisin, the Luminary Wardance can finally be held in Honkai: Star Rail. Instead of directly participating, you will help Luca as his coach and make him the champion of this tournament.

How To Complete Luminary Wardance Event in Honkai Star Rail

The Luminary Wardance tournament is a fighting event where you have to defeat numerous groups of enemies and face the final Ring Master, Yanqing. The challenges are quite easy, but the event is very lengthy, and you will need to invest substantial time to complete it. I still recommend finishing it, though, since you can get Hunt March 7th Eidolons.

Here are some general tips you can follow:

Trial characters in Luminary Wardance Event.
Screenshot by The Escapist

The game allows you to borrow three Trial characters during each match. These units are the best options to win the battle, but you can add one more character you own. Of course, feel free to enter with only three team members if you wish.

You will also need to pick Tactical Codex and Beverage for every fight. Tactical Codex is an active buff you can activate during battle, while Tactical Beverage is passive. You can obtain more of them as you progress through the tournament.

Enter Super Hype State

Super Hype state in HSR.
Screenshot by The Escapist

Although defeating your enemies is important, the Luminary Wardance tournament in Honkai: Star Rail is still an event with audiences. You need to perform well and satisfy the crowd to gain extra buffs. To enter the Super Hype state, you need to complete certain actions. These requirements are unique for each battle, so reach out to the fight description thoroughly, adjust your team, and buff accordingly.

Complete Dreamscape Training

Dreamscape Training in Luminary Wardance in Honkai Star Rail
Screenshot by The Escapist

Besides fighting in real life, you can enter a special Dreamscape Training after obtaining the Tuskpir from Lingsha. This new mode will unlock after defeating the first boss in the event, Topaz. It is basically a hard mode where you can challenge the bosses again for extra rewards. Luckily, the game still lets you borrow Trial characters.

Complete Knockout Match

Knockout Match in Luminary Wardance Event in Honkai Star Rail
Screenshot by The Escapist

Besides fighting bosses, you can also challenge other opponents in the Knockout Match. This mode lets you obtain more Wardance Sword Badge. You can exchange this item via the Wardance Plaudit menu to obtain rewards.

All Luminary Wardance Event Rewards in Honkai Star Rail

Luminary Wardance Event Rewards in Honkai Star Rail
Screenshot by The Escapist

Although the Luminary Wardance event in Honkai: Star Rail is pretty long, you can obtain a ton of good stuff from this tournament. Of course, the biggest reward is Hunt March 7th Eidolons, but you can also unlock a Tuskpir Pet Companion.

  • Self-Modeling Resin x1
  • Tracks of Destiny x2
  • Stellar Jade x1,930
  • Hunt March 7th Eidolon x3
  • Tuskpir Pet Companion x1
  • Moment of Triumph wallpaper
  • Relic Remains
  • Traveler’s Guide
  • Refined Aether
  • Lost Crystal
  • Destined Expiration
  • Credits

Honkai: Star Rail is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Android, iOS, and PC.

Honkai: Star Rail
Gabriela has been a game guide writer since 2023. She mainly covers WuWa, Genshin Impact, and HSR, but she also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorites are TOTK, P5R, Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, and RE4 Remake. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime.