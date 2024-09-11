How To Beat Feixiao in Honkai Star Rail

After defeating Hoolay, the Borisin releases the Crimson Moon that threatens to turn everyone mad. Feixiao decides to swallow it to halt its influence, but the general has lost control, and you must defeat her in a boss battle in Honkai: Star Rail.

Recommended Videos

Honkai Star Rail Maddened Feixiao Boss Fight Guide

Screenshot by The Escapist

Similar to Hoolay, you have to enter several battles before you can bring Feixiao back to her senses in Honkai: Star Rail. The first battle is in the real world, and you must help Yanqing subdue the enraged general. Although you can use a Trial Yanqing for this fight, you do not have to include him in your team.

Maddened Feixiao is weak against Physical, Fire, and Quantum elements. Her main gimmick is that she can give herself an extra action in her next turn. Although using a Follow-Up Attack team will give you a slight edge, this first boss battle isn’t that challenging. As long as you’re using a decent team, you can take down this enemy easily.

Here’s the party that I used to beat Maddened Feixiao:

DPS: Firefly

Sub-DPS: Harmony Trailblazer

Sustain: Aventurine

Support: Sparkle

Although I managed to beat her with this team, there is a better party that you can use to quickly take down this boss:

DPS: Yunli

Sub-DPS: Topaz

Sustain: Aventurine

Support: Robin

For F2P players, I recommend using this team to win this battle:

DPS: Xueyi or Qingque

Sub-DPS: Harmony Trailblazer or Hunt March 7th

Sustain: Natasha or Lynx

Support: Asta

How To Beat Ecliptic Inner Beast & Shadow of “Feixiao”

Screenshot by The Escapist

After facing the general in real life, your next job is to aid Feixiao in defeating her dark self within her mind. The second boss fight is much more challenging since you must deal with four enemies simultaneously. Luckily, the game lets you borrow a Trial Feixiao to use as your main DPS.

The main gimmick in this fight is that the four enemies can enhance each other’s attack. Your goal is to quickly reduce break their Toughness Bar to stop this effect. Although there is the usual big HP bar above, these four enemies share the same health pool, so it doesn’t matter which one you attack.

Instead of reducing the boss’ HP, it’s better to focus on their Toughness Bar. Feixiao is a great DPS for this battle, but that means you will need to use a Follow-Up Attack team to fully utilize her. Harmony Trailblazer is a great support option since they can boost Super Break damage.

Here’s the team that I used to beat shadow Feixiao boss:

DPS: Feixiao

Sub-DPS: Harmony Trailblazer

Sustain: Aventurine

Support: Sparkle

For the premium team, you can use these units instead:

DPS: Feixiao

Sub-DPS: Harmony Trailblazer

Sustain: Aventurine

Support: Robin

The best F2P team you can use to beat Shadow of “Feixiao” boss is:

DPS: Feixiao

Sub-DPS: Harmony Trailblazer or Hunt March 7th

Sustain: Natasha or Lynx

Support: Asta

Honkai: Star Rail is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Android, iOS, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy