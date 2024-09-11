Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Maddened Feixiao in Honkai Star Rail
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How To Beat Feixiao in Honkai Star Rail

An inner struggle.
Image of Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela Jessica
|

Published: Sep 10, 2024 11:03 pm

After defeating Hoolay, the Borisin releases the Crimson Moon that threatens to turn everyone mad. Feixiao decides to swallow it to halt its influence, but the general has lost control, and you must defeat her in a boss battle in Honkai: Star Rail.

Recommended Videos

Honkai Star Rail Maddened Feixiao Boss Fight Guide

Maddened Feixiao Boss Fight in Honkai Star Rail.
Screenshot by The Escapist

Similar to Hoolay, you have to enter several battles before you can bring Feixiao back to her senses in Honkai: Star Rail. The first battle is in the real world, and you must help Yanqing subdue the enraged general. Although you can use a Trial Yanqing for this fight, you do not have to include him in your team.

Maddened Feixiao is weak against Physical, Fire, and Quantum elements. Her main gimmick is that she can give herself an extra action in her next turn. Although using a Follow-Up Attack team will give you a slight edge, this first boss battle isn’t that challenging. As long as you’re using a decent team, you can take down this enemy easily.

Here’s the party that I used to beat Maddened Feixiao:

  • DPS: Firefly
  • Sub-DPS: Harmony Trailblazer
  • Sustain: Aventurine
  • Support: Sparkle

Although I managed to beat her with this team, there is a better party that you can use to quickly take down this boss:

  • DPS: Yunli
  • Sub-DPS: Topaz
  • Sustain: Aventurine
  • Support: Robin

For F2P players, I recommend using this team to win this battle:

  • DPS: Xueyi or Qingque
  • Sub-DPS: Harmony Trailblazer or Hunt March 7th
  • Sustain: Natasha or Lynx
  • Support: Asta

How To Beat Ecliptic Inner Beast & Shadow of “Feixiao”

Shadow Feixiao boss fight.
Screenshot by The Escapist

After facing the general in real life, your next job is to aid Feixiao in defeating her dark self within her mind. The second boss fight is much more challenging since you must deal with four enemies simultaneously. Luckily, the game lets you borrow a Trial Feixiao to use as your main DPS.

The main gimmick in this fight is that the four enemies can enhance each other’s attack. Your goal is to quickly reduce break their Toughness Bar to stop this effect. Although there is the usual big HP bar above, these four enemies share the same health pool, so it doesn’t matter which one you attack.

Instead of reducing the boss’ HP, it’s better to focus on their Toughness Bar. Feixiao is a great DPS for this battle, but that means you will need to use a Follow-Up Attack team to fully utilize her. Harmony Trailblazer is a great support option since they can boost Super Break damage.

Here’s the team that I used to beat shadow Feixiao boss:

For the premium team, you can use these units instead:

  • DPS: Feixiao
  • Sub-DPS: Harmony Trailblazer
  • Sustain: Aventurine
  • Support: Robin

The best F2P team you can use to beat Shadow of “Feixiao” boss is:

  • DPS: Feixiao
  • Sub-DPS: Harmony Trailblazer or Hunt March 7th
  • Sustain: Natasha or Lynx
  • Support: Asta

Honkai: Star Rail is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Android, iOS, and PC.

Post Tag:
Honkai: Star Rail
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela has been a game guide writer since 2023. She mainly covers WuWa, Genshin Impact, and HSR, but she also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorites are TOTK, P5R, Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, and RE4 Remake. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime.