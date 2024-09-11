How To Beat Feixiao in Honkai Star Rail

After defeating Hoolay, the Borisin releases the Crimson Moon that threatens to turn everyone mad. Feixiao decides to swallow it to halt its influence, but the general has lost control, and you must defeat her in a boss battle in Honkai: Star Rail.
Honkai Star Rail Maddened Feixiao Boss Fight Guide
Similar to Hoolay, you have to enter several battles before you can bring Feixiao back to her senses in Honkai: Star Rail. The first battle is in the real world, and you must help Yanqing subdue the enraged general. Although you can use a Trial Yanqing for this fight, you do not have to include him in your team.
Maddened Feixiao is weak against Physical, Fire, and Quantum elements. Her main gimmick is that she can give herself an extra action in her next turn. Although using a Follow-Up Attack team will give you a slight edge, this first boss battle isn’t that challenging. As long as you’re using a decent team, you can take down this enemy easily.
Here’s the party that I used to beat Maddened Feixiao:
- DPS: Firefly
- Sub-DPS: Harmony Trailblazer
- Sustain: Aventurine
- Support: Sparkle
Although I managed to beat her with this team, there is a better party that you can use to quickly take down this boss:
- DPS: Yunli
- Sub-DPS: Topaz
- Sustain: Aventurine
- Support: Robin
For F2P players, I recommend using this team to win this battle:
- DPS: Xueyi or Qingque
- Sub-DPS: Harmony Trailblazer or Hunt March 7th
- Sustain: Natasha or Lynx
- Support: Asta
How To Beat Ecliptic Inner Beast & Shadow of “Feixiao”
After facing the general in real life, your next job is to aid Feixiao in defeating her dark self within her mind. The second boss fight is much more challenging since you must deal with four enemies simultaneously. Luckily, the game lets you borrow a Trial Feixiao to use as your main DPS.
The main gimmick in this fight is that the four enemies can enhance each other’s attack. Your goal is to quickly reduce break their Toughness Bar to stop this effect. Although there is the usual big HP bar above, these four enemies share the same health pool, so it doesn’t matter which one you attack.
Instead of reducing the boss’ HP, it’s better to focus on their Toughness Bar. Feixiao is a great DPS for this battle, but that means you will need to use a Follow-Up Attack team to fully utilize her. Harmony Trailblazer is a great support option since they can boost Super Break damage.
Here’s the team that I used to beat shadow Feixiao boss:
- DPS: Feixiao
- Sub-DPS: Harmony Trailblazer
- Sustain: Aventurine
- Support: Sparkle
For the premium team, you can use these units instead:
- DPS: Feixiao
- Sub-DPS: Harmony Trailblazer
- Sustain: Aventurine
- Support: Robin
The best F2P team you can use to beat Shadow of “Feixiao” boss is:
- DPS: Feixiao
- Sub-DPS: Harmony Trailblazer or Hunt March 7th
- Sustain: Natasha or Lynx
- Support: Asta
