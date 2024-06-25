How to Beat Satan in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (SMT V)

One of the new superbosses in SMT V: Vengeance is none other than Satan, the ultimate opponent for those willing to challenge themselves to the maximum, and with worthy rewards for those who overcome him.

How to Defeat Satan in SMT V Vengeance

Satan is unlocked as a post-game boss once you complete the Canon of Vengeance. He’s only available on this route, and his quest becomes available as soon as you have an NG+ save file recorded. You don’t need to complete any specific ending for him to appear, as any ending will do. It’s advised to fight him at a New Game Plus, though, as you’ll have access to stronger Demons, miracles and more stat points on the Nahobino (thanks to the Demon Haunts).

Load your Canon of Vengeance save file from before the final boss and head to the Shinjuku 1st Block leyline in Shinjuku to meet Mastema. If you haven’t defeated Samael yet, you’ll need to complete his quest first. Otherwise, speak with Mastema directly to get the final quest from him: The Great Adversary.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Mastema reveals his true master as Satan, who invites the Nahobino to face him. Entering the portal immediately puts you against Satan, the game’s hardest boss. You should have everyone at Level 99 with the maximum stats possible before even attempting this fight, as this is the game’s toughest challenge by far.

Satan will always summon allies whenever he’s alone and occasionally drains them to heal himself, assuming their affinities in the process. He always starts the battle with Megido Ark, which will most likely instakill the target if not mitigated. Satan naturally resists Physical and absorbs Fire, Light and Dark, but his affinities whenever he drains an ally. You cannot use ailments on him or he’ll instantly counter with an Almighty-type attack.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Bring as many MP items as you can, as this fight will be very long. Somas and Chakra items are mandatory. Demons with Luster Candy and/or Debilitate should be at your party at all times. You’ll also need lots of Balm of Life and any other healing items that could turn the tides in your favor.

His Megido Ark deals more damage based on the number of foes. You can either let him take one of your Demons (and pray that the Nahobino isn’t chosen) or enter the battle alone and gradually call your allies. The second option is not recommended as it gives you a lot of extra trouble and you may die from Megido Ark, so let him take one of your allies at first.

Megido Ark will be repeated multiple times across the battle, and it’s usually an instakill if not mitigated through Kannabi Veil plus buffs/debuffs, or the Shield of God Magatsuhi Skill (from Herald Demons). Sometimes this might not be enough at Hard Mode, though. Satan uses mostly Fire and Almighty attacks, but his allies (which are always Level 99) also hit hard with diverse elements, so cover any weakness possible.

As Satan constantly changes his affinities, Almighty skills (such as Murakumo) are recommended, as well as something like Mediaharan to heal your team. Bring heavy hitters such as Shiva, Baal, and Metatron as they’re some of your best options for damage, and good supports such as Cleopatra, Demeter and Konohana Sakuya (if you have the DLC) for extra debuff cleansing and protection. Remember to avoid ailments at all costs. If you already defeated Masakado, he’s also a great DPS option.

Despite all of the constant high damage and never-ending enemy waves, Satan is consistent at what he’ll do (except with the random Megido Ark), so as long as you control the fight and don’t fall for his allies’ skills, overcoming the battle is more a patience/stat check than anything else.

How to Easily Beat Satan in SMT V Vengeance

If all you’re looking for is to bring Satan down, you can cheese him using the Safety difficulty, obtained by downloading it as a free DLC from your platform. Safety decreases all damage dealt to your party while also increasing all damage you deal, turning even this fight into a joke. Satan still has a lot of HP, but can be brought down with a few good uses of Magatsuhi skills and powerful attacks from your party.

Screenshot by The Escapist

This will unlock the related achievement and everything else that comes with beating him. Defeating Satan unlocks him for Fusion, as well as the Moral Transcendence miracle, which allows the Nahobino and his Demons to reach up to Level 150. After clearing the game again on this save file, you also get the Godborn option when starting your next playthrough, which increases all enemies’ levels to this same new cap, giving you an even bigger challenge.

You may opt for beating Satan this way, then grinding your way to 150 before properly fighting him again in another playthrough. Most of the challenge would be lost in this way, though, as Satan will still be at 99 unless you start a Godborn run. He’s still tough, either way.

SMT Vengeance is available now.

