All Navigators & How to Unlock Them in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

The maps in Shin Megami Tensei V are big, and the Nahobino would be lost without their faithful Demon navigators! Here are all the navigators and how to unlock them in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V).

Every Navigator in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V) Listed

There are a total of 16 different Demon Navigators in Vengeance, almost the triple amount from the original. Some of them are obtained naturally during the main campaign, while others require a small detour. Each Navigator has a different specialty and can help you in different ways.

How to Find Amanozako in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Specialty: Finding healing items

Where to Find: Nagatcho (Minato Ward)

Amanozako is your tutorial Navigator and automatically follows you through different moments of the game. She’s acquired automatically and will be stationed at Nagatcho once you complete the Minato Ward. You lose access to her once you unlock her as a Demon in “The Destined Leader” side quest.

How to Find Mermaid in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Specialty: Finding healing items

Where to Find: Tokyo Tower (Minato Ward)

Mermaid is unlocked after finishing the side-quests “The Cursed Mermaids” and “The Demon of the Spring”. These two quests involve defeating Pazuzu and Anahita, respectively. She’s available at the Tokyo Tower leyline once you complete this.

How to Find Ippon-Datara in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Go from here to find Ippon Datara | Screenshot by The Escapist

Specialty: Finding money and encounters.

Where to Find: Nagatcho (Minato Ward)

Ippon-Datara can be recruited after reaching the Tokyo Diet Building for the first time. Climb up from the back of the building (starting east of the Aogami Husk) until you reach him. He’ll promptly offer to follow you without a quest, and will be waiting on the same leyline as Amanozako for you.

How to Find Agathion in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Specialty: Finding healing and buffing items

Where to Find: Konan 3rd Block (Shinagawa Ward)

Agathion can be recruited as soon as Amanozako leaves you in Shinagawa. Approach him and he’ll be glad to join the party for free.

How to Find Jack’o Lantern in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Specialty: Finding Relics and battle items.

Where to Find: Fairy Village (Shinagawa Ward)

Jack’o Lantern is obtained automatically during the “A Golden Opportunity” quest in both Canons. You’re forced to use him during the quest and he’ll leave when it’s done, but you can call him back at the leyline later.

How to Find Pixie in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Specialty: Finding healing and battle items.

Where to Find: North Shinagawa (Shinagawa Ward)

Pixie is obtained after completing the “Pixie on the Case” side quest in the Fairy Village. After correctly deducing the culprit during the quest, she’ll accompany you whenever you ask her to do it.

How to Find Hua Po in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

Specialty: Finding battle items and encounters.

Where to Find: Kanda-no-Yashiro (Chiyoda Ward)

Hua Po will follow you automatically during the sidequest “The Path to Myojin” in the Chiyoda Ward, exclusive to the Canon of Creation. She’ll accompany you during your travel on the ward until you reach the destination and can be called again later.

How to Find Sukuna-Hirona in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Final location and recruiting point | Screenshot by The Escapist

Specialty: Finding stat-increasing items and battle items.

Where to Find: Shinjuku Gyoken (Shinjuku Ward)

Sukuna-Hirona is found by a river next to the Leyline where you start your journey in Shinjuku. Speak with him to recruit him as a navigator, and he’ll then station himself next to the same leyline close to the Mad Gasser.

How to Find Muu Shuwuu in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Specialty: Finding stat-increasing items and healing items.

Where to Find: Tamachi (Minato Ward)

Muu Shuwuu can be recruited after completing the “To New Horizons” quest obtained in Tokyo. You’ll need to visit the Minato Ward and meet Muu Shuwuu, who’ll join you after completing her small task.

How to Find Decarabia in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Specialty: Finding Jewels and support items.

Where to Find: Jingu Naien (Shinjuku Ward), Tokyo Station (Chiyoda Ward)

Decarabia is found in Shinjuku in the Canon of Vengeance and Chiyoda in the Canon of Creation. He requests payment for both Canons in order to join you. However, you can get him for free in the Canon of Vengeance after accepting the “Shinjuku Jewel Hunt” quest from Attis in the same ward.

How to Find Amabie in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Final quest location | Screenshot by The Escapist

Specialty: Finding support items and money.

Where to Find: Jingu Naien (Shinjuku Ward)

Amabie requires completing both the “Picture-Perfect Debut” and its follow-up “A Star is Born” quests. After bringing Amabie to the temple in Shinjuku, speak with her after a Full Moon cycle and she’ll ask to join your party as a navigator.

How to Find Alice in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Alice’s quest starting point | Screenshot by The Escapist

Specialty: Finding battle items and healing items.

Where to Find: Kabukicho (Shinjuku Ward)

Complete the quest “Alice’s Wonderland”, a straight-forward quest that unlocks the girl as your navigator. She’s found north of the Kabukicho leyline and will stay there after completing the quest.

How to Find Yatagarasu in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Specialty: Finding healing items.

Where to Find: Ueno (Taito Ward)

Yatagarasu can be recruited as soon as you step into the Taito ward, as he’s right next to the first Leyline. Speak with it and he’ll follow you throughout your adventures.

How to Find Nahobeeho in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Specialty: Finding battle items, support items and money.

Where to Find: Umayabashi (Taito Ward)

Complete the “Wannabe-ho Nahobino” quest to unlock Nahobeeho’s fusion and also get him as a Navigator. He’ll be by the leyline, right next to Valkyrie, and does a bit of everything when used as your navigator.

How to Find Bugs in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Jump down from here to meet Bugs | Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Specialty: Finding money and battle items

Where to Find: Asakusa Main Street (Taito Ward)

After climbing up the path to Odin’s lair in Taito and unlocking the leyline, return to the floating cubes and jump down to a cliff behind the second one, where you can find Bugs. He’ll ask you to play with him. Agreeing unlocks him as another navigator.

How to Find Aitvaras in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Specialty: Finding stat-increasing items and money

Where to Find: Odaiba (Minato Ward)

After making your way to Vishnu’s lair in Taito, return to the leyline in Minato. The path behind Lamia is now open. Follow the road ahead and turn left at the end to meet Aitvaras, who’ll gladly follow up after that. The path is blocked by Seth, so prepare to beat him first. There are plenty of Mitama enemies on the way, too.

You can swap navigators at any point in Shin Megami Tensei V with no downsides, so keep cycling through them and see which one fits you the best. Some are better for the early game as they get you more money and items while others can help you find more stat-increasing items, making them ideal for crafting those late-game builds.

SMT V Vengeance is available now.

