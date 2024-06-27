How to Catch Prixter in Palworld

For any poison lovers out there, Prixter is going to be your new best friend in Palworld. Here’s how to find and catch Prixter in Palworld.

Prixter’s Location and How to Catch It in Palworld

Prixter, along with most Ground-types in Palworld, is only located in the desert areas of the world. But, since Prixter is a part of the Sakurajima DLC, it can only be captured in one specific desert area of the new island. To reach this island, you’ll need a Pal that can fly or swim.

Sakurajima Island has two distinct desert areas, one to the north and one to the south. Prixter only appears in the northern desert area, as you can see in the map screenshot below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

In this desert area of Sakurajima Island, you’ll find tons of Prixter, but they’ll all be around level 45. Some might be level 40 while others could be level 50, so you need to be at least level 40 before you try and venture over to the location. If you’re not quite there, you can use Training Manuals to give your Pals a bit of a boost.

In addition to that, you’ll need at least an Ultra Sphere to capture Prixter, but the capture rate is abysmal even with the Pal at low health. Legendary or Ultimate Spheres will give you the best results.

In combat, Prixter can use a mixture of Dark and Ground-type attacks that deal a solid amount of damage. However, if you have a decent weapon and a party full of level 40 and up Pals, you should have no issue capturing Prixter. Be careful, though, as the Pals tend to wander the desert in packs of two or three.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Prixter’s Stats in Palworld

To see whether Prixter is worth the trouble of capturing in Palworld, check out the Pal’s stats below:

Partner Skill : Scorpion Sonar (When activated, it can analyze airborne particles and find a dungeon’s exit.)

: Scorpion Sonar (When activated, it can analyze airborne particles and find a dungeon’s exit.) Element : Dark and Ground

: Dark and Ground Work Suitability : Lumbering Level 3, Medicine Production Level 1, Gathering Level 1

: Lumbering Level 3, Medicine Production Level 1, Gathering Level 1 Possible Drops: Venom Gland

Screenshot by The Escapist

Prixter is a solid base Pal with its Work Suitability, but it might be better utilized in combat. It’s also worthwhile to bring in a dungeon given its Partner Skill, which makes it easier to escape mazes inside the caves.

Palworld’s Sakurajima update is available now.

