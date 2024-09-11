How To Change Shot Timing Profile in NBA 2K25 – Timing Versus Real Player %

If you feel like you can’t drain a shot in NBA 2K25, it may be time to tweak your shot settings. Shooting is easily the most important part of the game, so here’s how to change your shot timing profile in NBA 2K25.

How To Adjust Shot Timing Profile in NBA 2k25

If you’re hoping to change your Shot Timing profile in NBA 2K25, you’ll first need to bring up the Pause Menu. From here, select the Options menu, followed by Controller Settings. Inside this menu, you’ll find that there are a fair number of different options available, with Shot Timing Profiles being one of the most prominently shown.

You’ll find that there are multiple times of Shot Timing Profiles available to you in NBA 2K25:

Difficulty-Based (Timing)

Real Player %

Low Risk-Reward

Normal Risk-Reward

High Risk-Reward

Difficulty-based is the default option here. If you’re a player hoping for more forgiving timing options select Low Risk-Reward. But if you’re looking for the hardest way to play NBA 2K25, High Risk-Reward is going to be the option to pick.

Shot Timing Profile Versus Real Player % – Which Option is Better?

So, you may be trying to find out what kind of shooter you are. Myself, I’ve decided to go into the Real Player % option for a variety of reasons. A lot of my playtime in NBA 2K25 has been on my PlayStation Portal, with the small amount of input delay causing major issues when it comes to timing. However, if I’m playing on a bigger screen, I’m usually using Difficulty-Based or Normal Risk-Reward offerings.

If you decide that you’re trying to play with the timer, I would suggest using the Shot Meter and Shot Feedback for a while, but turning them off after a little while. You’ll find that, while helpful, you may find yourself depending on the meter far too much, and this will help you elevate your game to new heights.

With this under your belt, you’ll be on your way to nailing those threes. Just make sure you’re paring the perfect Jump Shot with your newfound skills.

