Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is here, and there’s so much to dive into, including Zombies, Multiplayer, and the Campaign. However, there’s a little bit of confusion going on regarding the pre-order bonuses for the game. So, here’s how to claim pre-order bonuses for Black Ops 6.

How Do You Claim Pre-Order Bonuses in Black Ops 6?

The first step to figuring out the pre-order bonuses process is to see which version of the game you got. If you ordered the Standard Edition, you should have received the Woods Operator Pack, which features three different versions of the iconic characters, as well as the Reflect 115 Camo Pack. The Operator Pack is available in Modern Warfare 3, Warzone, and Black Ops 6, while the Camo Pack is available in MW3, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile, and there’s no specific process to redeem them.

The Vault Edition of the game is a bit more involved, as it features plenty of goodies for players who shell out a bit more money. Purchasing this version of the game will get you the Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Pack, the Mastercraft Weapon Collection, the BlackCell Battle Pass Bundle, and the GobbleGum Pack for Zombies. All of these items will be available on launch and require no extra work to obtain.

How To Get Pre-Order Bonuses for Black Ops 6 Using Game Pass

While those are the only two versions of the game, there’s a group of players who have some questions about pre-order bonuses. Game Pass subscribers who played Black Ops 6 on Day One got the Standard Edition of the game, meaning they should have access to the Woods Operator Pack and the Reflect 115 Camo Pack. However, anyone who wants extra goodies will have to pay an additional $30, the price difference between the Standard and Vault Editions.

If you’re one of the people who don’t mind spending some extra cash, all of the rewards should appear in the game following the purchase. However, there’s no rush to make a decision. The Vault Edition upgrade should be available for the duration of the game’s life cycle.

And that’s how to claim pre-order bonuses for Black Ops 6. If you’re interested in more, here’s what a Fury Kill is in the new shooter and how to get one.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

