How to Claim the FFXIV Dawntrail Collector’s Edition Rewards

If you pre-ordered the Collector’s Edition for Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail, you’re now able to redeem its code and claim the rewards in-game, as well as activate the full game. Here’s what you need to do for that.

How to Get the FFXIV Dawntrail Collector’s Edition Rewards

You can claim the extra prizes from your Collector’s Edition by heading to the Mogstation and entering the code you’ve received. The code should be found in your account’s email. If you’re a Steam player, the code can instead be found by right-clicking on Final Fantasy XIV in your Library > Manage > CD Keys, alongside your pre-order code.

Log in to your FFXIV account through the Mog Station and scroll down to the Game & Additional Services tab. Select your platform (Windows, Steam or Mac) and follow the instructions on the screen, then click Next. Enter your code and it’s done! Even if you already entered your pre-order code, you must redeem the Dawntrail Standard/Collector’s Edition to keep playing after July 4th.

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you try to use the code in the “Enter Item Code” section, it’ll be deemed invalid, so remember to double-check where you’re trying to input it.

Rewards should be delivered directly to your in-game email the next time you log in. If you’re already online, you may need to wait for a few minutes for it to arrive. Visit any Delivery Moogle in the main cities to get your rewards, which include the following:

Ark Mount

Wind-up Garnet Minion

Chocobo Brush Weapon (Pictomancer)

These items are exclusive to the Collector’s Edition, and cannot be obtained anywhere else. The Chocobo Brush is a Level 1 weapon serving as a special Glamour item, so put it in your Armory Chest as soon as you get it. The Ark mount and the Garnet minion are direct references to Final Fantasy IX, and the minion even has a special interaction with the Wind-up Zidane minion from the pre-order.

If you want to know more about the new additions to Dawntrail, such as its many new mounts, take a look at our other guides at The Escapist.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is available now.

