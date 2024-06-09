Killing hellspawn is always better with a friend. And now you can have a furry companion by your side in Diablo 4! Here’s how to claim your free dog in Diablo 4.

How to Get Your Free Pet in Diablo 4

As part of Diablo 4’s anniversary celebration, players will now have a chance to claim a free dog! To get your free pet in Diablo 4, be sure that you have the latest patch installed. With that done, head to Kyovashad, where you’ll see a new quest called “Faithful Companion”. This quest can be found near the northwest gate.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Once there, you’ll see a dog labeled “Well Behaved Dog”. Interact with him to pet him and tell him he’s a good dog. And he’ll immediately become yours! If only it was that easy in real life.

Dogs, and all pets, auto-collect gold and materials while you play as normal. That includes Cinders.

Screenshots by The Escapist

How to Equip Your Pet Dog

To equip your dog and have it follow you through the game, you’ll have to go to your Wardrobe in any major city. “Pets” will be added as a menu at the top, which you can tab through. The dog you recruited is Asheara, though it’s not the only pet available. Players who want to grab the husky Hratli, the leopard Alkor, or the tiger Natalya can do so by pre-purchasing the Vessel of Hatred expansion, which is set to release on October 8.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Each expansion edition will give you access to a different pet, with the standard expansion giving you the leopard Alkor, the deluxe edition giving you Alkor and Hratli, and the ultimate edition giving you all three, including the tiger Natalya.

You can opt to pet your dog whenever you like by looking at it and using the emote “Hello”. Though this isn’t the only free gift we’ve gotten this anniversary.

Diablo IV is available now.

