How to Complete Crushing Pincher Maneuver Stage in Genshin Impact

The Crushing Pincher Maneuver is arguably the hardest stage in Genshin Impact‘s Mutual Security Enhancing Simulation event. You must be careful with your unit placement and actively aid them to win this battle.

Strategy Guide to Beat Genshin Impact’s Crushing Pincher Maneuver Stage

In the Crushing Pincher Maneuver stage, you only have one base and must destroy three Stronghold Mechanisms. To make things worse, enemies will spawn on both sides simultaneously. You must take over the first Stronghold as soon as possible to increase your chance of victory.

Best Units and Leadership Skill

Leadership Skill: Sweeping Whirlwind

Units: Eremite Desert Clearwater Kairagi: Dancing Thunder Suppression Specialist Mek-Ousia Cryo Specter Cryo Hilichurl Shooter Eremite Sunfrost



Best Strategy

The enemy units will spawn on the left and right flanks simultaneously, which puts you on the defensive. I recommend placing one pawn right in front of the left Stronghold and putting another one at the center. Your goal is to take over the first base as soon as possible so you can access the river in the middle.

You can use the water to your advantage by deploying Cryo units. If you combine their attacks with the Sweeping Whirlwind leadership skill, you can freeze several enemies at once. This will hopefully slow down your enemies enough to give you time to take over your first Stronghold.

Two Nimble Harvester Mek will enter the arena at the start of the battle. This opponent has an AoE melee attack, so you must deploy at least one flying single-target unit to counter it. You must take over the first base before the second wave of enemies arrives.

This time, two Suppression Specialist Mek will spawn. They have single-target ranged attacks, but these enemies are weak against melee team units like Hilichurl. When you’ve taken over the Electro Stronghold, you will be able to fight on the river.

Although you can use Cryo units to freeze your opponents, you must also quickly destroy the second base. If you’re not careful, this Stronghold will turn your pawns into ice statues. If you can take over the second base, you’re one step away from winning the battle.

With the Cryo Stronghold in your pocket, the enemies won’t be able to use the river to their advantage. Now, you only need to spawn new units near your second base and destroy the last Stronghold.

Rewards

Here is the list of rewards you can get by beating the Crushing Pincher Maneuver stage:

Complete the scenario Analysis Progress x 80 Primogem x 50 Hero’s Wit x 5

Complete the scenario with 120 seconds or more remaining Analysis Progress x 50 Hero’s Wit x 5 Sanctifying Unction x 5

Complete the scenario with 210 seconds or more remaining Analysis Progress x 50 Mora x 50000 Mystic Enhancement Ore x 10



Genshin Impact is available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android.

