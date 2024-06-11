VexNet integrations have appeared on Nessus. Here’s how to complete Encoded Log in Destiny 2.

Recommended Videos

Destiny 2: How to Complete Encoded Log

Strange happenings are occurring on Nessus. And, naturally, it’s up to the Guardian to unravel the source of these secrets. To that end, we’ll need to follow our lead to the Well of Echoes in Nessus. The Well of Echoes is tucked between The Tangle and The Cistern. Load into The Cistern and take your sparrow, following the path north until you enter The Tangle.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Once you arrive in The Tangle, turn immediately left and you’ll see a cave with a triangle entrance. Make your way inside and you’ll find a Vex portal. Go through it.

Screenshots by The Escapist

In the center of this room will be Argus, the Firewall Guardian. Currently, he’s hibernating. To take him out hibernation, shoot the vex cube above him. This will cause him to attack you, though he’ll still have his barrier and an endless wave of Fanatics will start pouring in.

Screenshots by The Escapist

To drop Argus’ shield, you’ll need to destroy three Vex cubes hidden around the room. The first one isn’t hidden – you’ll be able to see it from the center of the room just to the left of the boss. Jump up on the platform near this cube, then circle your way around clockwise and you’ll see the two remaining cubes.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Screenshots by The Escapist

When all three cubes are dead, you’ll be able to kill Argus. When Argus dies, a hole will appear that you can drop into.

You’ll land in a new area called ‘A Hole in the Well’. From here, you’ll be able to start the mission called ‘Encoded Log’, which will reward you with a purple weapon. This is a three person activity, and it’s recommended you be at power level 2000 to take it on.

Encoded Log is fairly straightforward. Each section is timed unless you’re doing it for the first time. Proceed through the labyrinth and enemies until you reach the first activity, which requires you to pick up a charge and then stand in a pool of light. This will slowly charge the ball, though the pool of light will periodically move. Once the bar on the left side of the screen of the ball-holder is filed, take the charge to the station at the start of the level.

Screenshots by The Escapist Screenshots by The Escapist

When that’s done, a transporter will power on to the left side of the arena, which you can take to the next labyrinth section. Complete the labyrinth. If you ever get stuck, look up. You’ll likely find the platform you need.

Related: How To Start the Enigma Protocol Quest in Destiny 2

Screenshots by The Escapist

The next encounter will require you to kill nine harpies in impenetrable barriers. To do this, kill three marked Goblins who will drop balls when they die. Pick up the ball and throw them at the harpies with barriers to automatically kill them. Do this three times to summon a portal to the next labyrinth section.

Screenshots by The Escapist

When the next labyrinth section is complete, you’ll find yourself at a sparrow-racing section. There’s really no threats here, just have a good time speeding your way down the vex highway. When you reach the end, aim for the glowing star at the end of the track and you’ll portal into the safe zone.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Related: How To Get the Intrepid Title in Destiny 2 Episode: Echoes

This safe zone is right before the timed stage starts if this is your first mission. You’ll all need to interact with the green vex symbol at the end of the room. When everyone’s done that, the timer will start and you can go through the portal. Though, technically, by reaching this room, you’ve completed the Encoded Log mission.

Destiny 2 is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy