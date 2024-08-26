How To Complete Gotta Go Fast Challenge in Phasmophobia – Weekly Challenge

Much like our favorite blue hedgehog, we’ve gotta go fast if we’re hoping to complete this weekly challenge in Phasmophobia. Here’s precisely what you need to do to knock out the Gotta Go Fast challenge.

How to Access Challenge Mode Difficulty in Phasmophobia

If you’re hoping to give the Gotta Go Fast challenge a try, start either a single-player or multiplayer match and change the difficulty. Keep scrolling to the right until you pass by the “Insanity” level difficulty, and then you’ll find the Weekly Challenge waiting for you to complete it.

Screenshot via The Escapist

What is the Gotta Go Fast Challenge?

The “Gotta Go Fast” in Phasmophobia puts us in the Prison map and strips us of sanity and hiding places, so we’ll need to discover the ghost quickly and get in and out if we hope to survive.

Fortunately, while we have no sanity, we’ll have 150% movement speed to compensate. We’ll be able to outpace the Ghost more often than not, as they’ll only have 125% movement speed, but don’t think this is going to be a piece of cake. We’ll only have access to Tier 1 equipment. There are no fuse boxes, no incense or crucifixes to help us.

Tips & Tricks to Complete the Gotta Go Fast Challenge

Screenshot via The Escapist

Since we won’t have access to tools that will keep us safe during a Hunt, and the lack of hiding spaces will make this particular challenge in the Prison all the more terrifying, we’ll need to have a solid game plan if we plan on making it out alive. When heading in for the first time, I would strongly suggest bringing the following items:

Tripod

Salt

DOTS Projector

This way, you can monitor from the trailer to see if you notice any Ghost activity. There is a chance that you could see something like the Ouija Board pop up, but I strongly suggest that you do not use this object unless you are playing multiplayer or are confident in your ability to escape the danger that can come your way by using it. Since you’re starting with zero sanity in this run, you’ll immediately trigger a Hunt by using this object, and that could prove fatal.

I would also suggest bringing at least one other player with you if possible, since this run can come to an end quickly if you’re playing by yourself. Plus, having the ability to bring more items that can benefit you on this challenge is going to make it a walk in the park.

When Does The Next Weekly Challenge Start in Phasmophobia?

While the Weekly Challenge may reset on Monday at Midnight UTC, players in North America can start playing on Sunday at the following times:

5:00 pm Pacific Time

6:00 pm Mountain Time

7:00 pm Central Time

8:00 pm Eastern Time

Phasmophobia is available now on PC.

