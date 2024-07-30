Zenless Zone Zero‘s Watch Your Step limited-time event consists of five levels. The fifth stage is Icedrift Hollow: Glacial Core, where you must use springs to activate switches. Here’s how to complete Icedrift Hollow: Glacial Core in Zenless Zone Zero.

Recommended Videos

ZZZ Icedrift Hollow: Glacial Core Easy Puzzle Solution

Level 1

Screenshot by The Escapist

Although the path looks complicated, you basically only need to activate the switch and unlock the gate. Just push the obstacle toward the spring beside the switch to open the door. Afterward, you can grab the treasure chest on the bottom left and head to the second level.

Related: Zenless Zone Zero [ZZZ] Codes

Level 2

Screenshot by The Escapist

The second level of the Hollow: Glacial Core Easy stage requires you to press two switches. One of them is located on the top right, while the second one is on the bottom left. You can also grab two treasure chests near the gate.

Push the obstacle above you to the spring. Head left and go down one room. Push the second obstacle to the switch. Head up, turn left, and go up to grab the first chest. Use the spring to your right to get the second chest. Pass the gate and reach the fissure.

Level 3

Screenshot by The Escapist

This is the last level in the Hollow: Glacial Core Easy stage. Although there is only one switch, you also need to collect two treasure chests. Here is the solution:

Go down and push the obstacle to the spring on your right. Head up and use the spring above to get to the other side. Push down the obstacle to the switch. Make your way around and reach another spring. Turn right to grab the first and second chests. Pass the gate and exit the Hollow.

ZZZ Icedrift Hollow: Glacial Core Hard Puzzle Solution

Once you complete the Easy stage, you can access Icedrift Hollow: Glacial Core Hard challenges. It also consists of three levels with increasing difficulty.

Level 1

Screenshot by The Escapist

The first level is the easiest one since you don’t need to worry about falling down. You need to grab the first Data Sample on the bottom left, but it is locked behind a gate. First, just push the two obstacles to nearby springs.

Afterward, you can also use the mechanism to reach the other side of the level. This will also change the location of one of the obstacles, so it will activate the first switch. Then, just make your way around the fissure to push the second object to the switch.

Once the gate is open, you can grab the first Data Sample. Finally, just head toward the fissure in the middle to enter the second level.

Related: All Changes Coming in Zenless Zone Zero Versions 1.1 & 1.2

Level 2

Screenshot by The Escapist

The second level in the Icedrift Hollow: Glacial Core Hard stage contains two switches and two Data Samples. Here is the solution:

Head up and push the first obstacle to the spring. Go down one room and head left to cross three rooms. Go down to grab the first Data Sample and turn right. Go down and push the second obstacle to the spring. Use the mechanism and launch yourself to the corner. Head right and grab the third Data Sample. Pass the gate and cross the fissure to the third level.

Level 3

Screenshot by The Escapist

The third level of Icedrift Hollow: Glacial Core has three switches that you must activate. You also need to grab two more Data Samples to get the highest rating.

Head right and push the first object to the spring on the upper left. Go down to the fourth Data Sample and push another obstacle to the switch. Head down three rooms and push the third object to the second spring. Make your way around and grab the last Data Sample. Head down and reach the exit to fight a group of Ethereals.

That’s the end of our guide on Icedrift Hollow: Glacial Core in Zenless Zone Zero. For more related content, you can check out our post on the best teams for Zhu Yuan if you manage to get this S-rank agent.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy