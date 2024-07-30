Zhu Yuan is the second limited-time character released in Zenless Zone Zero version 1.0. Although she is a great DPS unit, the number of recommended team compositions for her is limited. That said, here are the best Zhu Yuan teams in Zenless Zone Zero for now.

Recommended Videos

Best Premium Team for Zhu Yuan in Zenless Zone Zero

Image by The Escapist

Attacker: Zhu Yuan

Stun: Lycaon

Support: Nicole

Bangboo: Resonaboo

For now, the best premium team for Zhu Yuan in Zenless Zone Zero consists of Zhu Yuan, Lycaon, and Nicole. The only Ether Support character who can boost Zhu Yuan’s attribute damage is Nicole. Of course, this will change as the game releases more units with the updates. Nicole is also not a bad Support unit. Besides boosting the team’s DMG, she can also group up enemies with her Special Attack.

Although Lycaon isn’t an Ether character, he is still the best Stun unit in the game. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to get his Stun DMG Multiplier buff since there are no other Ice or Victoria Housekeeping agents in this Zhu Yuan team. If you don’t have him, you can also use Koleda, who is another S-rank Stun unit in the game.

For your Bangboo, you can use Resonaboo, which can shoot a Mini-Black Hole to deal Ether DMG to enemies. Since you have two Ether agents in this team, the Radiation Effect will activate, and this Bangboo Chain Attack’s Anomaly Buildup will double.

Related: Zenless Zone Zero [ZZZ] Codes

Best F2P Zhu Yuan Team in ZZZ

Image by The Escapist

Attacker: Zhu Yuan

Stun: Anby

Support: Nicole

Bangboo: Booressure or Exploreboo

The F2P team for Zhu Yuan is quite similar to the premium team. Instead of using an S-rank agent, you can change your Stun unit to Anby. Although she is only A-rank, she also belongs to the Cunning Hares faction. This will activate her team buff, letting her generate 7.2 Energy whenever her Dodge Counter hits an enemy.

If you don’t have Resonaboo, you can use the A-rank Bangboo, Booressure. Instead of attacking enemies, this robot creates Ether bubbles that generate Energy for your on-field unit. If you have one Support agent in your squad, this bubble will generate an extra 60 percent Energy for off-field characters.

Another viable Bangboo is Exploreboo. This robot can provide you with a random buff, such as HP recovery, Shield, and Energy Regen boost. If you have a Support character on your team, the buff will be increased by 30 percent.

That’s everything you need to know about the best Zhu Yuan team in Zenless Zone Zero. For more great gaming content, you can read our best character tier list if you want to know which agents you should build.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy