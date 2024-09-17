How to Complete Old Bai’s Request in Honkai: Star Rail

One of the many mini-quests you can get in the Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 update is helping out Old Bai and his friend Renke in a small mischievous, innocent prank inside the Skysplitter. Here’s where you need to go.

Recommended Videos

How to Help Old Bai and Renke in Honkai: Star Rail

You can find Old Bai and Renke right next to the Logistic Line teleport, standing next to the boxes. Speak with them to receive the “Wardance 21-Gun Salute” item, which he asks you to use in the control system room located on the ship. The correct place isn’t too far off from where you are. Head east and go downstairs to find a secluded room to the north, where your main objective lies.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Speak with the two operators standing next to the console to start inserting into the console. You can completely ignore their screams for you to stop as you insert it. The cannons will be shot, and you’ll be sent directly back to where you first started this mini-quest: right in front of the duo.

Related: All Patch Notes for Honkai: Star Rail Version 2.5

After informing that your deed is done, it’s time to complete Renke’s request, which is much simpler. As soon as you inform Old Bai that the shots were fired, Renke will take you to the central ring in the Skysplitter. He’ll be right by your side, so speak with him again to trigger another conversation where he shows you the many starskiff formations in the sky. Once this conversation is done, he’ll once again bring you back to where you started the quest.

You get the Wardance 21-Gun Salute achievement for completing this mini quest, one of the many added in the latest update for the game. Note that this interaction is only available once you complete the main story, which means you’ll have to overcome some other opponents on your way such as the new Feixiao weekly boss.

Honkai: Star Rail is available for PC, Playstation 5, Android, and iOS.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy