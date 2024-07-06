How To Complete The Eager Beaver BitLife Challenge

It’s that time of the week again, as we take on the Eager Beaver Challenge in BitLife. These challenges range from the bizarre to the extraordinary, so let’s see what kind of adventures we’ll be getting into this week, shall we?

Eager Beaver BitLife Challenge Walkthrough

If you’re as eager as I am to make your way through this BitLife challenge, here are the steps you’ll need to complete:

Be born a female in Los Angeles

Become an Adult Film Star

Sleep with 10+ Men

Sleep with 10+ Women

Purchase 5+ homes worth 2M+

This will be quite an interesting challenge, especially since we’ll need some moolah to make it happen. One of the easiest ways to ensure that you’ve got plenty of cash is by purchasing the BitLife God Mode pack, or any of the other fantastic offerings that they happen to have. Without any further ado, let’s find out how to complete this challenge quickly and easily.

How To Be Born in Los Angeles in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

When starting the Eager Beaver BitLife Challenge, you’ll need to be born a Female in Los Angeles. To make this happen, start a new life, select the Female Gender, the United States as the Country, and Los Angeles as the place. This will be the easiest part of the challenge, so let’s lock in and get ready for the next step.

How To Become An Adult Film Star in BitLife

If you’re hoping to break into the Adult Film Star career path, you’ll need to ensure that you’re taking care of your looks from a young age. To make sure that you’ve got the best chance possible to make your big break in this career field, you’ll want to ensure that you’re keeping up your Looks as much as possible. To keep your Looks high, you’ll want to do the following:

Consider Plastic Surgery

Go to the Gym often

Tan

Practice Yoga and other body-centric activities

Go for Walks to keep yourself looking good

Eat Healthy

Once you’ve done this, you’ll need to wait until you’re at least 18 years old before you can try to break into the Adult Film industry. Check your Career Tabs and see if there are any offerings in the Adult Film industry. You may need to start as a Set Janitor or something of the sort before you can make your break, but keep putting in the work and you should be on the center stage in no time.

How To Sleep With Multiple Partners in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

So, you’ll need to get a total body count of at least 20, with 10 of them being men and 10 of them being female. Since you’re in a particular line of work, this should be rather easy. If you’re hoping to make this challenge a bit more difficult, you could try hooking up with people after dates or visiting different dating apps under the relationships tab.

Once you’ve hit your total quota, you’ll be ready to move on to the next part of the Eager Beaver BitLife challenge. If you’re struggling to hook up with members of the same gender, you could always try using one of the Gay Dating Apps available in the Activities tab to push yourself into a new set of willing suitors.

How To Purchase Homes Worth 2M+ in BitLife

You’ll never guess how much money you can make as an Adult Film Star in BitLife until you try it, I guess. As you continue earning fame and fortune, you’ll need to start purchasing some homes. If you’re already making enough money with your particular hustle, this won’t be too difficult. You could also start up an Only Fans page to rake in some extra cash and get even more homes than you could have imagined as well.

Go under Activities, select Shopping, and then select whichever Real Estate Broker you think is going to give you the best bang for your buck overall. Select a home worth $2,000,000 or more and purchase it. Do this a few more times as the money continues rolling in to complete this challenge lickety-split.

Now that you’ve added another BitLife challenge to your completions list, consider purchasing the BitLife Challenge Vault. This way, you can jump into previous challenges such as the Yandre Challenge, and show the world that you’re the best around.

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android.

