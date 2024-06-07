How to Complete The Shadows in Destiny 2

We can’t leave a Ghost behind! Here’s how to complete The Shadows and find the lost Ghost in Destiny 2.

How to Complete and Find the Lost Ghost in The Shadows in Destiny 2

If you speak to Micah-10 after kick starting the Ergo Sum exotic quest, she’ll recruit you to help her find her many lost Ghosts. And while you’ll need to complete three Convalescence quests to unlock individual lost ghosts, once you do, you’ll find yourself traveling all across the universe.

To find the lost Ghost Dejana, you’ll need to scour the EDZ. There are three locations we’ll be visiting.

How to Find the Lost Ghost in the Lake of Shadows in Destiny 2

First, we’ll need to launch the Strike Lake of Shadows from the map after selecting EDZ. You can find the strike near the EDZ at the bottom right.

When the Lake of Shadow strike starts, continue through it as normal until you reach the boss’ room. Once the boss is defeated, look toward the torn open wall of the boss arena. You’ll see a strange statue of hands jutting from the ground. Has that always been there?

Approach it and scan it to get the Lost Ghost telemetry.

How to find the Lost Ghost in the EDZ in Destiny 2

When you’ve found the Lost Ghost Telemetry in the Lake of Shadows, open your director and fast-travel to the Sludge in the EDZ. Our goal is The Dark Forest, which veterans might remember as a place where a shard of the Traveler once fell.

Usually, it’s off-limits. But now, we can visit there again. Once you load into the Sludge, you’ll need to almost immediately turn right, down the path where the Cabal are guarding. If you look at the map, the start of the trail is the convex protrusion on the top part of the Sludge’s map.

Head down this trail, and you’ll see a Taken portal. Go through, and you’ll find a stone hand reaching for the Ghost in the center.

Grab the Ghost and head back to the arbor in the Lost City. Interact with the fissure of light to help heal it, then speak to Micah-10.

For your trouble, you’ll get the season gauntlets. For warlocks, that’s the First Ascent Gloves. Fortunately, armor is unlocked for all three classes when this quest is completed.

Destiny 2 is available now.

