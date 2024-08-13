How To Do a Touch Pass in Madden NFL 25

Certain situations call for different types of passes when running an offense in Madden NFL 25. Sometimes, you need to throw the ball just soft enough that it floats over a defender’s head, which is called a touch pass. Below, you can see exactly how to pull off a touch pass in Madden 25.

Recommended Videos

What Is a Touch Pass?

A touch pass is the most common throw a quarterback will make in Madden 25. Image via EA

Before we get into the throwing of a touch pass, allow me to explain exactly what it is. Basically, there are three types of passes in Madden 25: the bullet pass, the lob pass, and the touch pass. The bullet pass is a fast throw that’s intended for slants and over-the-middle routes. The lob pass is the slowest type of throw that’s meant for fades and back shoulder passes. Finally, the touch pass is a medium-strength throw that can be utilized for a variety of passes and situations. It’s likely the pass you’ll use the most, as it can be used for more routes than the other two throws.

Related: All Madden 25 Commentators & How To Change Them

How To Throw a Touch Pass in Madden 25

Now that we’ve covered what a touch pass is, let’s get into executing one. Below, you can see what buttons you need to press to pull off a touch pass in Madden 25:

Hike the ball to your quarterback and decide what receiver you want to throw to

Once you have the receiver in mind, press down on the receiver’s button

Don’t press for too long, but also don’t quickly tap it. If you hold the button for too long, you’ll perform a bullet pass. If you quickly tap the button, you’ll lob the pass

Getting the timing right of the touch pass will take a few attempts. However, once you know how long you need to hold the receiver button, throwing this kind of pass will feel like second nature in Madden 25.

You can see how best to defend against the touch pass and all other types of throws by using our best defensive playbook guide for Madden 25.

EA Sports Madden NFL 25 will be available on August 16 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy