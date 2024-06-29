How To Do Ronaldo Celebration (Siu) in EA FC 24

Even if you haven’t watched football, you’ve probably seen Cristiano Ronaldo’s “Siu” celebration somewhere. Interestingly, doing it in EA FC 24 is not that hard. This move is officially called “Right here, right now,” and here’s how you can do it in EA FC 24.

Recommended Videos

How To Perform Ronaldo’s “Siu” Celebration in EA FC 24

The feeling of scoring a goal in EA FC 24 is satisfactory enough, but celebrating in your rival’s face adds salt to the wound. Some celebrations like the Griddy can intensify this effect, and Ronaldo’s Siu is another example. If you truly want to rub it in, then “Siu” is the way to go. The sight of your goalscorer leaping into the air, spinning around, and shouting “Siu!” induces a feeling of sheer dominance.

Step-by-Step Guide

Score a Goal: The first step for any celebration is to score a goal. This can be with any player, but it’s extra special when done with Cristiano Ronaldo himself. Input the Commands: Right after scoring, quickly input the following commands to perform the “Right here, right now” celebration: PlayStation: Press and hold R1, then tap Circle.

Xbox: Press and hold RB, then tap B. Timing is Key: Make sure to press the buttons immediately after the goal is scored. If you wait too long, your player might perform a default celebration instead. Perfecting the timing can take a bit of practice, but once you get it, it’s incredibly satisfying.

Related: How to Do Cole Palmer Celebration in EA FC 24

Cristiano Ronaldo is among the most famous people on the planet. Naturally, his signature celebration has crossed countless borders and reached people who haven’t watched a single football match.

Many videos have shown people doing “Siu” in the strangest places; one person did it at their graduation ceremony. So, it’s only justified you do this trademark celebration after making an epic comeback against your friend or scoring a screamer in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy