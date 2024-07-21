How to Enter the Flooded Depths in Diablo 4

The Flooded Depths is a fantastic dungeon to grind as you reach the end game in Diablo 4. However, you still need to unlock the dungeon and I will explain how you can gain access to the area so you don’t get lost with your next sigil.

How to Access the Flooded Depths in Diablo 4

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Complete the Hope’s Light Stronghold to unlock the Flooded Depths dungeon. You can find Hope’s Light in the northwestern section of Scosglen with one of the typical red Stronghold icons. Until you make your way through the lighthouse-based dungeon, you won’t be able to see the other activities in the area, including the depths. This remains true even if you have a sigil that points you toward that area.

When you get a Nightmare Sigil for dungeons like the Flooded Depths, the same rules will apply. If you haven’t completed Hope’s Light, a message will appear that reminds you of the locked dungeon. This is exactly what makes locating specific dungeons much more complicated. But the good news is that most of the Strongholds in the game are incredibly fast if you have a decent build. With a friend or as a solo player, the sea hag will go down in no time.

After Hope’s Light, the Flooded Depths dungeon will be open for use at any time. The Aspect you earn from the depths is the Aspect of Empowering Reaper and is great for any builds using Sever. Each attack with Sever has a chance to drop Blight on the ground for additional status effects. On early-game leveling builds it’s an easy Aspect you can apply to boost AoE and another reason to run through the depths for the first time.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation

