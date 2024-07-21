How to Enter the Gauntlet in Diablo 4

One of the best ways to put your build to the test in Diablo 4 is to enter The Gauntlet and compete for higher scores on the leaderboard. This guide will cover how you can enter the dungeon and get your Trials started.

How to Start Trials in Diablo 4

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Interact with the Horn of Trials stone in Gea Kul to start The Gauntlet in the Trials mode. For even easier access, you can open the collections menu and select the Trials tab that appears all the way on the right. If you haven’t done the weekly dungeon for that week, it will be greyed out with no rankings. Simply click on that tab and select “Start” to teleport to The Gauntlet. From there you can enter the main dungeon when you’re ready to grind for the highest score.

Outside of the collections menu, the option to use the Horn of Trials stone is also available. The stone is located on the dock on the southern side of Gea Kul. However, the icon doesn’t always appear for it, so it can be easy to miss on the map. Just look for the longest dock to easily make your way there. But the stone itself is unnecessary for entering the dungeon when collections exist.

Once you complete The Gauntlet, some rewards are handed out based on your score. Rewards for the Worthy all have Unique items and it’s worth at least getting enough score for those. After that, it’s all about placing as high as you can on the leaderboard. For the time being this is the only ladder that players can compete in and flex their score. Hopefully, another ladder will make its way to the game in the future.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

