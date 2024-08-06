LEGO Fortnite was all the rage when it released. However, months have gone by, and the mode isn’t getting the same kind of buzz. Well, Epic Games is looking to right the ship by adding a new feature. Here’s how to fast travel using the Battle Bus in LEGO Fortnite.

How Do You Fast Travel in LEGO Fortnite?

Adding fast travel to your world is going to take a bit of work, as you’re going to have to locate a Bus Station. They aren’t all that hard to find, especially because they make noise the closer you get to them, but with how vast your world probably is, it may take more than a few minutes. Once you find one, you’ll be able to interact with it and head to any of the other available Bus Stations via the Battle Bus.

How To Build a Bus Station in LEGO Fortnite

While LEGO Fortnite will provide you with some Bus Stations, you’ll also be able to build your own, as long as you have the right materials. Here’s everything you’ll need to build a Bus Station:

2 Malachite Slabs

3 Rift Shards

4 Iron Bars

6 Frostpine

The toughest resource to come by will be Rift Shards, but thankfully, The Escapist already has you covered with a guide to help you add some to your inventory. Once you have all the necessary materials, you can build a Bus Station at all the important spots in your world, such as your Village or your favorite mining location. Gathering materials just became a whole lot easier.

And that’s how to fast travel using the Battle Bus in LEGO Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

