How to Find and Defeat Alpha Knocklem in Palworld

Alpha Knocklem is a Ground-type Pal that can deal serious damage to you and your team in Palworld. Here’s how to find and beat Alpha Knocklem in Palworld.

Alpha Knocklem’s Location in Palworld

There’s some good news and some bad news when it comes to finding the den of Alpah Knocklem in Palworld. The good news is that the Pal is on Sakurajima Island, which isn’t too big. The bad news is that the Alpha Pal is level 55, meaning you’ll need to be near level cap to survive against it.

You can find Alpha Knocklem roaming in the ravine in the southwestern part of Sakurajima Island, as seen in the map screenshot below. If you haven’t visited Sakurajima Island yet, a fast flying Pal can get you there fast.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Knocklem doesn’t occupy a huge area, so be prepared for some close-quarters combat with the Ground-type Pal.

How to Defeat Alpha Knocklem in Palworld

Alpha Knocklem puts up a good fight. Screenshot by The Escapist

Before you fight Alpha Knocklem, you need to keep in mind its typing. Knocklem is a Ground-type Pal, and it’s weak to Grass-types and strong against Electric-types. Stick to Pals like Lyleen or Warsect. You could also use some of the new Grass Pals from Sakurajima Island, including Lullu and Shroomer.

Alpah Knocklem has 4,790 HP and is level 55. If you’re under leveled, Training Manuals can be used to quickly bridge the gap. Knocklem has some devastating Ground attacks that can lift you off the ground and send your HP down in a spiral. As such, I recommend staying far away from the Alpha and letting your party Pal take most of the damage. I found success using a Single-Shot Rifle and aiming for Knocklem’s head to deal maximum damage, but an Assault Rifle or Crossbow works as well.

If you’re trying to catch Alpha Knocklem, nothing but a Legendary or Ultimate Sphere will work. However, even the Legendary Sphere has a weak capture rate, so an Ultimate Sphere is going to be your best bet. When you capture or kill Alpha Knocklem, these are the possible rewards you can earn:

Ore

Ancient Civilization Parts

Precious Entrails

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you don’t like the Knocklem you caught, then you can wait a few in-game days and go back to challenge Alpha Knocklem again in hopes of getting one with better passive skills.

Palworld’s Sakurajima update is available now.

