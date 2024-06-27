Palworld‘s Sakurajima update introduces new Pal subtypes, and one of them is Menasting Terra. Here’s how to find and defeat Alpha Menasting Terra in Palworld.

Recommended Videos

Alpha Menasting Terra’s Location in Palworld

Alpha Menasting Terra is only located on Sakurajima Island in Palworld, which is a high-level location. You have to be at least level 40 to stand a chance against the Pals there, but challenging Menasting Terra is another story. The Alpha is level 54, meaning you need to be at level 55 to have a prayer against it. Training Manuals can help you bridge the gap quickly.

If you’re ready to take on the challenge, then you can find Alpha Menasting Terra at the location seen on the map below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Alpha is located right in the middle of a desert, at the foot of a broken Anubis statue. There are no other Pals nearby, so it’s a one-on-one fight with you and Menasting Terra.

How to Defeat Alpha Menasting Terra in Palworld

Menasting Terra is a fearsome opponent. Screenshot by The Escapist

Alpha Menasting Terra is level 54, and it has 4,797 HP. It’s strength is on par with Bellanoir, so it’s nothing to sneeze at. Since Menasting Terra is a Ground-type, you want to try and use as many Grass-types as possible against it. Grass attacks are super effective against Menasting Terra while Electric Pals take super effective damage from most of the Alpha’s attacks. You can bring along a Pal like Lyleen but there’s also some new Grass-types on Sakurajima Island, including Shroomer and Lullu.

To bring down Menasting Terra, you want to stay as far back from the Pal as possible and deal as much long-range damage as you can. Let your party Pal get up close and take the brunt of the damage from the Alpha. I used an Assault Rifle for long-range damage and a Pump-Action Shotgun when Menasting Terra decided to chase me and get up close.

If you’re aiming to capture Menasting Terra, then you need to use at least a Legendary Sphere. However, the new Ultimate Spheres are going to offer a much-improved capture rate, so I recommend using those before testing your luck with a Legendary Sphere. When you manage to capture or kill Alpha Menasting Terra, here are the possible drops you can earn:

Ancient Civilization Parts

Precious Claw

Flame Organ

The rewards for beating Alpha Menasting Terra. Screenshot by The Escapist

Palworld’s Sakurajima update is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy