Week 2 of Destiny 2‘s new season shenanigans come with a new quest for players to complete, though there is one particular quest step that might prove to be a little tricky for some. Here’s how to find NES002-C in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 NES002-C Location

As part of the Rising Chorus seasonal quest in Destiny 2, players will eventually reach a point in the quest where they’re tasked with locating NES002-C. After scanning three different spots in the area as directed by Failsafe, you’ll then be able to scan for NES002-C.

This requires you to pay close attention to the radar/proximity sensor on the left side of the screen. The sensor gauge will fill up as you get closer to NES002-C, which means there’s a bit of trial and error involved. Move around the area and watch if the sensor gauge fills up, and you’ll know you’re on the right track. If the gauge goes down, that means you’re going in the wrong direction.

If you’re still having trouble, though, the NES002-C specimen is located right next to the Well of Echoes, as shown in the screenshot down below.

Interact with the specimen on the ground, then bring it back to Failsafe to continue the quest. It’s as easy as that.

After completing this quest step, the rest of A Rising Chorus will require you to complete a Strike and speak with Failsafe and Ikora, and that’ll be the quest done and dusted. The rest of the quest story will become available as the season progresses in the coming weeks.

After completing this quest step, the rest of A Rising Chorus will require you to complete a Strike and speak with Failsafe and Ikora, and that'll be the quest done and dusted. The rest of the quest story will become available as the season progresses in the coming weeks.

And that's how to find and get NES002-C in Destiny 2.

