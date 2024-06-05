A new patrol zone means a brand-new lost sector. Here’s how to find the Broken Deep lost sector in Destiny 2.

How to the Find the Lost Sector in The Message in Destiny 2

Once you’ve gained your new super and wrapped up that last mission, you’ll finally have a brand new patrol zone in the Pale Heart. And to jump start things, Cayde-6 and Crow will ask you to find the hidden Lost Sector the Broken Deep. But that can be a little challenging if you don’t know where to go!

When you first spawn into the Impasse in the Pale Heart, you’ll find yourself on the highway you were once resurrected so long ago. Open your map and you’ll be able to see the Lost Sector symbol. Move south, towards it.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Eventually, from the highway you should be able to see the bold Lost Sector symbol. But finding your way in is a much harder task, and it can be a little tricky. Head towards the symbol and be prepared for Taken resistance.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Then, jump up on the pillar that the Lost Sector symbol is painted on. From here, you can jump onto the next pillar, and the next, until you find your way to a long path with a few rusted out skeletons of cars. Follow the trail upward and you’ll soon find yourself at the Broken Deep Lost Sector entrance, which should be to your right. Much easier than many of the Lost Sectors in Neomuna, which are really tucked away!

Screenshots by The Escapist

This Lost Sector will have Taken and the new Dread miniboss at its end. But buckle up for plenty of tight rooms and platforming. Playing this Lost Sector on Legendary will likely be a lesson in mob control. But once the Lost Sector is complete, you’ll get a Pale Heart engram, along with another engram. I got a Gunsmith engram.

Destiny 2 is available now.

