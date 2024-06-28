Category:
How to Fix Black Screen After Launching in FFXIV

While Final Fantasy XIV is easily one of the most polished MMORPGs out there, it’s not without its little problems and flaws. If you’re running into a black screen after launching FFXIV, here’s how to fix it.

FFXIV Black Screen After Launching Fixes and Solutions

First off, I should note that if you’re running into the black screen issue on an expansion release day like, say, the release of the Dawntrail expansion for FFXIV, then the issue is very likely just due to server congestion. In that case, you’ll need to just restart the game and try again, and wait it out. Once the servers have cooled down a little, you should be able to log in and get into a queue and play. This may take a bit of time of course, but patience is key.

However, if you’re playing on a regular day, then there are a few fixes you can try:

  • If you’re playing on Steam, exit and restart Steam completely and try again.
  • If you’re playing on Steam, start the launcher and log in with your details, but don’t press the Play button. Bring up your task manager and force quit Steam, then start FFXIV.
  • While in the launcher, change the screen settings from fullscreen to borderless window, or vice versa.

If all else fails, you may need to try reinstalling the game completely and verifying the integrity of the game files if you’re on Steam. It’s a frustrating issue to be sure, but hopefully one of these fixes will help you resolve the black screen issue.

And that’s how to fix the issue with the black screen after launching FFXIV. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to fix the HTTPS system error, and what the max level cap is in Dawntrail.

