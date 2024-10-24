How To Fix Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (CoD: BO6) Not Working

The wait for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has felt endless. Thankfully, the game is here, and players are ready to jump into the various modes. Of course, with any new game, there are a few bumps in the road. Here’s how to fix Black Ops 6 not working.

Recommended Videos

How To Deal With Black Ops 6 Not Working

The most important thing to remember is that, if you’re playing the game right at launch, you’re fighting with countless other players to get on. That can lead to all kinds of problems for the servers, which have had their fair share of issues in past Call of Duty games and even during the recent Black Ops 6 beta. So, here are some of the ways to deal with Black Ops 6‘s issues:

Relaunch the Game There are plenty of times when closing and reopening a game will take care of a problem. It allows for a reset, and with all the issues Call of Duty games deal with, that’s never a bad route to take. If that doesn’t work, there are, of course, some more extreme measures.

Check Internet Connection Having weak Wi-Fi will make you the butt of the joke with your squad. So, if heading to your modem and resetting it will make that go away, it’s worth trying. After all, multiplayer shooters like Black Ops 6 require a strong connection to ensure you have an advantage over your opponent.



Related: Every Gobblegum in Black Ops 6 Zombies, Ranked Worst to Best

Check Server Status If you’re sure the problem isn’t with your game or console, head to Call of Duty‘s official social media accounts to double-check that the servers aren’t down. The team behind the massive game franchise is really good about keeping its playerbase updated, so opening your phone may be the difference between staying calm and pulling your hair out.

Take a Break This isn’t what anyone wants to hear, especially if you’ve set time aside to play the new game. However, failing over and over again to get into the game won’t do you any good, and it’s probably better if you step away to clear your head and prepare for your next session.



And that’s how to fix Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (CoD: BO6) not working.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available on October 25, 2024, on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy