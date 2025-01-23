Forgot password
Marvel Rivals
Video Games
How To Fix Common Marvel Rivals Error Codes

Begone, error codes!
Gabriela Jessica
Published: Jan 23, 2025 07:41 am

Bugs and error codes are a part of modern gaming, and Marvel Rivals players have no doubt encountered them. If you’re one of the unfortunate players who have been stumped by these error codes, here are some solutions you can try to fix the issues.

All Solutions to Common Marvel Rivals Error Codes

There are numerous error codes and bugs you may encounter while playing Marvel Rivals. Some will prevent you from playing the game, while others will cause crashes, lags, or stutters. Luckily, there is usually a solution to fix them.

Error CodeDescriptionSolution
Error 4This infamous error usually shows up on PlayStation but may also appear on the PC version of Marvel Rivals.Check your internet connection
Check server status
Relaunch Marvel Rivals
99% loading bugPlayers will get stuck at 99% while loading a match. Sometimes you can still enter, but it takes a long time.Check your internet connection
Close background programs
Adjust your Network Diagnostic Settings
Error 211This error code is commonly encountered by players launching Marvel Rivals via Steam and is caused by connection issues.Check server status
Disable 3rd party server blockers
Check internet connection
Verify game files
Error 10This error code may appear when launching Marvel Rivals and is caused by a poor internet connection.Check your internet connection
Relaunch Marvel Rivals
Check server status
Error 220This error code might be caused by the server location or firewall settings.Modify your security firewalls
Adjust DNS Setting
Disable 3rd party server blockers
Use VPN
Error 21Xbox players sometimes encounter Error 21 when launching Marvel Rivals.Restart your console
Reset your router
Check server status
Disable IPv6 on internet connection
Use VPN
Error 5PlayStation players may suffer from this code.You have extremely high ping and packet loss caused by high latency spikes.
Error 26This is another error that prevents you from playing the game. Check your internet connection
Disable your VPN
Clear Cache Files
Verify game files
Packet Loss ErrorYou have extremely high ping and packet loss caused by high latency spike.Check your internet connection
Close background programs
Adjust your Network Diagnostic Settings
DX12 Not SupportedPlayers are unable to launch Marvel Rivals because DX12 is not supported. This issue is usually caused by problems with Windows updates or an incompatible GPU.Update to the latest Windows version
Update your GPU driver
Reinstall Marvel Rivals
Error Code 258You may get this error if you fail to log into the game via the PC launcher.Players who use the Epic Game Store may encounter this annoying code.
Error LS-0014Players who use Epic Game Store may encounter this annoying code.Check your anti-virus
Verify game files
Reinstall the game
Igniting the TimestreamYou may encounter this during the matchmaking process. Check server status
Restart the game
Check internet connection
Version mismatchPlayers may get this error after updating the game.Verify game files
Check updates
Check internet connection
Out of video memory Like many other errors, this bug prevents players from playing the game.Check your VRAM
Update your GPU driver
Close background programs
Blue screen errorThis is arguably one of the worst issues you can get while playing Marvel Rivals. Thankfully, it’s relatively rare to encounter than the others.Clean install your GPU driver
Lower graphic settings
Run the Windows Memory Diagnostic Tool
Server Connection FailedThis is a common and harmless error that occurs due to internet connection issues.Check server status
Check internet connection

And those are all the common Marvel Rivals error codes you may encounter while playing the game. Many of them are caused by connection issues, so ensure your Wi-Fi is stable. Additionally, restarting your device may help resolve the problem.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

