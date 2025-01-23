How To Fix Common Marvel Rivals Error Codes

Bugs and error codes are a part of modern gaming, and Marvel Rivals players have no doubt encountered them. If you’re one of the unfortunate players who have been stumped by these error codes, here are some solutions you can try to fix the issues.

All Solutions to Common Marvel Rivals Error Codes

There are numerous error codes and bugs you may encounter while playing Marvel Rivals. Some will prevent you from playing the game, while others will cause crashes, lags, or stutters. Luckily, there is usually a solution to fix them.

Error Code Description Solution Error 4 This infamous error usually shows up on PlayStation but may also appear on the PC version of Marvel Rivals. Check your internet connection

Check server status

Relaunch Marvel Rivals 99% loading bug Players will get stuck at 99% while loading a match. Sometimes you can still enter, but it takes a long time. Check your internet connection

Close background programs

Adjust your Network Diagnostic Settings Error 211 This error code is commonly encountered by players launching Marvel Rivals via Steam and is caused by connection issues. Check server status

Disable 3rd party server blockers

Check internet connection

Verify game files Error 10 This error code may appear when launching Marvel Rivals and is caused by a poor internet connection. Check your internet connection

Relaunch Marvel Rivals

Check server status Error 220 This error code might be caused by the server location or firewall settings. Modify your security firewalls

Adjust DNS Setting

Disable 3rd party server blockers

Use VPN Error 21 Xbox players sometimes encounter Error 21 when launching Marvel Rivals. Restart your console

Reset your router

Check server status

Disable IPv6 on internet connection

Use VPN Error 5 PlayStation players may suffer from this code. You have extremely high ping and packet loss caused by high latency spikes. Error 26 This is another error that prevents you from playing the game. Check your internet connection

Disable your VPN

Clear Cache Files

Verify game files Packet Loss Error You have extremely high ping and packet loss caused by high latency spike. Check your internet connection

Close background programs

Adjust your Network Diagnostic Settings DX12 Not Supported Players are unable to launch Marvel Rivals because DX12 is not supported. This issue is usually caused by problems with Windows updates or an incompatible GPU. Update to the latest Windows version

Update your GPU driver

Reinstall Marvel Rivals Error Code 258 You may get this error if you fail to log into the game via the PC launcher. Players who use the Epic Game Store may encounter this annoying code. Error LS-0014 Players who use Epic Game Store may encounter this annoying code. Check your anti-virus

Verify game files

Reinstall the game Igniting the Timestream You may encounter this during the matchmaking process. Check server status

Restart the game

Check internet connection Version mismatch Players may get this error after updating the game. Verify game files

Check updates

Check internet connection Out of video memory Like many other errors, this bug prevents players from playing the game. Check your VRAM

Update your GPU driver

Close background programs Blue screen error This is arguably one of the worst issues you can get while playing Marvel Rivals. Thankfully, it’s relatively rare to encounter than the others. Clean install your GPU driver

Lower graphic settings

Run the Windows Memory Diagnostic Tool Server Connection Failed This is a common and harmless error that occurs due to internet connection issues. Check server status

Check internet connection

And those are all the common Marvel Rivals error codes you may encounter while playing the game. Many of them are caused by connection issues, so ensure your Wi-Fi is stable. Additionally, restarting your device may help resolve the problem.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

