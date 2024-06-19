How to Fix Dyadic Prism Stuck in Inventory Bug in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is a pretty polished game, as is The Final Shape expansion, but it’s not without its bugs. If you’re running into issues with the Dyadic Prism item in Destiny 2, here’s everything you need to know.

How to Pick Up the Dyadic Prism in Destiny 2

First, the Dyadic Prism is a key item you’ll need to pick up when you’re doing the Ergo Sum quest after beating The Final Shape campaign in Destiny 2. This is pretty much the final step of the quest, and you’ll be rewarded with the Ergo Sum Exotic sword once you beat it. However, if you’re having trouble actually picking it up and adding it to your inventory, that’s because your Energy weapon slots are likely full.

To remedy this issue, you need to free up space in your Energy weapon slots, then try to pick up the Dyadic Prism again, and you should be good to go.

What to Do If the Dyadic Prism Is Stuck in Inventory?

After completing the Ergo Sum quest, you’ll no longer have any need for this item. However, if you find that it’s still stuck in your inventory with no way to use it or dismantle it, there’s an easy fix.

The Dyadic Prism can indeed be dismantled; you just need to do it in a social space. Fly over to the Tower, then open your inventory and dismantle it from there. This should remove it from your inventory with no issues, and you’ll no longer have to stare at it whenever you’re sorting out your other items.

And that's everything you need to know about how to pick up and dismantle the Dyadic Prism in Destiny 2.

